FC Dallas at Vancouver Whitecaps, 2025 playoffs game 1 – game info and lineup prediction

“It’s always nice to be the villain, especially in front of people that don’t want you to be the hero.” Logan Farrington on FCDallas.com

Game one of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoff series between 7th in the West FC Dallas (44 points, 11-12-11) and 2nd in the West Vancouver Whitecaps (63 points, 18-7-9) takes place on Sunday at DC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:42 CT.

There are no ties or an away-goals rule in the MLS Playoffs these days. Each game gets a winner; if tied, the teams in this round progress straight to PKs. The first team to win two games advances.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV and MLS Season Pass

– Apple TV English: Tony Husband, Ross Smith

– Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez, Jesus Bracamontes

– Dallas Audio (& FCD ap & Youtube): Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Patrickson Delgado – Upper Leg (Out)

Vancouver Whitecaps

Sam Adekugbe – Achilles (Out)

Mathías Laborda – Suspended (Out)

Sebastian Schonlau – Achilles (Out)

Ranko Veselinović – Knee (Out)

Brian White – Hamstring (Out)

Tristan Blackmon – Knee (Questionable)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Petar Musa, Ramiro, and Logan Farrington are all back from suspension, and Coach Eric Quill is mostly a hot hand guy; these are some of the most important players who drove the team over the back end of the season, so all three are back in the team. Having Ramiro back specifically, let’s Quill shift Shaq Moore back to center back with the Brazilian at right wing back.

I do have Michael Collodi in net, he’s putting up amazing numbers and deserves the spot.

Unfortunately, Patrickson Delgado is out for this one. The direct change, as we saw in the last game, is Pedrinho. But I’m going to predict Sam Sarver takes Delgado’s place. That changes the tactics a small bit, as both Sarver and Farrington – and even Musa – will check back into midfield to link. Normally, I would be against this tweak in tactics, but Sarver’s recent play makes up for that.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Vancouver Whitecaps, 2026 playoffs, game one.

Bench Prediction

Maarten Paes

Anderson Julio

Sebastian Lletget

Paxton Pomykal

Nolan Norris

Josh Torquato

Lalas Abubakar

Pedrinho

Diego Garcia

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, game one: FC Dallas at Vancouver Whitecaps. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referee #1: Kyle Atkins

Assistant Referee #2: Diego Blas

4th Official: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Armando Villarreal

Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

More Game Info

FCD vs. VAN all-time : 12-11-9 (130 goals scored, 140 goals conceded)

: 12-11-9 (130 goals scored, 140 goals conceded) FCD vs. VAN away: 4-7-6 (16 goals scored, 21 goals conceded)

FCD went on an eight-game unbeaten streak from Aug. 9 – Oct. 11, 2025

The Whitecaps set regular-season club records for points (63), wins (18), away victories (8), goals scored (66), as well as goal difference (+28) in 2025, while tying the league record for most different goal scorers (20) and going on a club record 11-game MLS unbeaten streak from March to May.

Dallas has scored in 12 consecutive matches dating back to July 16.

Dallas is 6-7-0 in one-goal games.

Dallas is 4-10-8 when conceding first.

Vancouver were at or near the top of several statistics across the league, including expected goals (2nd – 64.2), clean sheets (T-2nd – 13), touches in opposition box (1st – 1008), expected goals conceded (2nd – 38.0), goals (3rd – 66), goals conceded (2nd low – 38), and goal differential (1st – +28).

Dallas is 2-5-4 when trailing at halftime.

On the road, Dallas is 2-4-6 when conceding first.

Dallas has led at halftime in ten games, posting a 7-2-1 record.

Dallas ranks fifth in MLS in aerial challenges won (482) and is first in clearances (312).

The Burn are 22nd in xG (51.75).

Dallas is tied for fifth in counterattack goals (7) and tied for 11th in goals from open play with 45.

Petar Musa has 34 goals across two seasons – the most in club history over a two-season span. And 18 goals in 2025 – tied for fourth-most in MLS this season.

In 2014, FC Dallas hosted the Whitecaps in the qualifying round of the playoffs. Dallas defeated the Whitecaps 2-1 with goals from Tesho Akindele and Michel, who currently serves as the assistant coach for FC Dallas.

Anderson Julio recorded the fastest Dallas speed this season at 35.28 kph (21.92 mph), ranking No. 39 in MLS, and is tied for fourth in MLS with three counterattack goals.

Petar Musa and Sebastien Ibeagha are eighth in MLS with 85 aerial challenges won. Ibeagha is also tied for 11th in clearances (52).

FC Dallas is 5-4-10 (23 points) on the road this season, 4-4-6 vs. the West, and 1-0-2 vs. the East.