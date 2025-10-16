Sam Sarver voted 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI

FC Dallas striker Sam Sarver has been voted to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. Technically, Sarver is the fourth player in North Texas SC history to earn MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. (More on this below.)

All awards were voted on by MLS NEXT Pro Head Coaches and Chief Soccer Officers at MLS NEXT Pro Clubs, as well as League broadcasters and content teams.

“A thoroughly deserved honor for a player that has hit the ground running since he got here. I made him captain early on because I knew what he would bring to this team,” head coach John Gall said. “I could not be happier for a player who set goals for himself and achieved the highest standards. His first-team contract was a reward for what he was doing for us both on and off the field, and since then he’s continued his form and his ruthlessness in front of goal.”



Sarver finished second in the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot race with 19 goals. Sarver scored the club’s first hat trick in MLS NEXT Pro, the first four-goal game in club history, and recorded five multi-goal matches this season, setting a new club record. He also broke the single-season scoring record with 19 goals, surpassing the previous mark of 16. Sarver was named Player of the Matchweek for weeks 19 and 30, and Player of the Month in August.



“It’s a great honor to be voted into the MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. It was one of the goals that I have set out before the start of the season,” Sam Sarver said. “It takes a village. It’s not just me, but it’s a reflection of my teammates. I did well to find the back of the net, but credit to my teammates who put me in good spots with their great passing. It’s a great honor, but at the end of the day, I want to win more trophies.”



Bernard Kamungo (2022), Nico Gordon (2024), and Michael Collodi (2024) as North Texas SC players who have been voted into the MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. Collodi was named Goal Keeper of the Year last season, and Matt Denny Executive of the Year.

NTSC spent its first three seasons in USL-1. In 2019, Arturo Rodriguez was named League MVP, Young Player of the Year, and Assist Champion. Eric Quill was named Coach of the Year. In 2022, Antonio Carrera won Save of the Year.

USL-1 Best XI awards went to Ronaldo Damus and Arturo Rodriguez in 2019 (Ricardo Pepi, Alfusainey Jatta were 2nd Team). In 2020, Justin Che was named Bext XI, and in 2021, Gibran Rayo was on the 2nd XI.

Sam Sarver, July 18, 2025. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI

Goalkeeper (1):

Eldin Jakupović – Chattanooga FC

Honorable Mention: Pedro Cruz – Houston Dynamo 2

Defenders (3):

Gabriel Mikina – St Louis CITY2

Neil Pierre – Philadelphia Union II

Tate Robertson – Chattanooga FC

Honorable Mention: Jordan Knight – Huntsville City FC and Harbor Miller – Ventura County FC



Midfielders (4):

Nehuén Benedetti – New York Red Bulls II

Alan Carleton – Huntsville City FC

Marcos Dias – New England Revolution II

Cruz Medina – The Town FC

Honorable Mention: Miguel Perez – St Louis CITY2

Forwards (3):

Sam Sarver – North Texas SC

Jason Shokalook – Chicago Fire FC II

Mykhi Joyner – St Louis CITY2

Honorable Mention: Yu Tsukanome – Tacoma Defiance

2025 MLS NEXT PRO PATHWAY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Osaze De Rosario – Tacoma Defiance

2025 MLS NEXT PRO DEFENDER OF THE YEAR

Neil Pierre – Philadelphia Union II

2025 MLS NEXT PRO GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Eldin Jakupović – Chattanooga FC

2025 MLS NEXT PRO MATCH OFFICIALS OF THE YEAR

Referee: Calin Radosav

Assistant Referee: Adam Cook

Fourth Official: Eric Burton

2025 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot

Jason Shokalook – Chicago Fire FC II

2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playmaker of the Year

Marcos Dias – New England Revolution II