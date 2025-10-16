Categories Dallas Texans, DKSC, FCD Academy, Fort Worth Vaqueros, FW Vaqueros, Solar SC, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

Five FC Dallas players invited to North Texas October U14 ID Camp for 2012s

by Buzz Carrick

US Soccer is holding a talent ID camp for North Texas on Wednesday, October 22nd at Dallas’ Richland College. US Soccer has been running a series of U14 camps as part of the build-up to the U15 National Teams for several years now.

U.S. Soccer Talent ID Centers are designed to replicate Youth National Team camps. The sessions are closed to parents and spectators.

October 2025 U14 Talent ID Camp (2012s) Roster

PlayerPosClub
Max AbarcaTulsa Greenwood SC
Beni ArizmendiSolar SC
Mateo ArriagaAMFC Dallas
Jeronimo AtehortuaLBFC Dallas
Mason BathurstDallas Texans SC
Rolando BenitezSolar SC
Beckett BledsoeDallas Texans SC
Evan BoyetteCBFC Dallas
Aaron CabreraDallas Hornets
Jose CarreonSolar SC
Gabriel ChangBVB International
Lincoln ClarkCMFC Dallas
Kurt CruzBVB International
Alex Diaz DeleonDallas Texans SC
Sebastian DesmondOklahoma Energy FC
Adam El-demerdashTulsa Greenwood SC
Santiago GarciaSolar SC
Braylin GilbertDKSC
Jhace LaddOklahoma Energy FC
Saul LunaOklahoma Energy FC
Omari MaciasTulsa Greenwood SC
Luca MartinezDallas Hornets
Cordero OquendoDKSC
Jason OrozcoDallas Texans SC
Garrett OverduynTulsa SC
Angello PastranCMFC Dallas
Christian RamirezOklahoma Energy FC
Autry ReevesFort Worth Vaqueros
Jonah SantacruzDallas Texans SC
Samuel ShubertOklahoma Energy FC
Maximiliano SotoForh Worth Vaqueros
Matthew TrejoFort Worth Vaqueros

Talent ID Center Manager(s)

Arturo Alvarez

Talent ID Center Scout(s)

Jose Burciaga; Javier Cuellar; Sonny Guadarrama

