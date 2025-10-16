Five FC Dallas players invited to North Texas October U14 ID Camp for 2012s

US Soccer is holding a talent ID camp for North Texas on Wednesday, October 22nd at Dallas’ Richland College. US Soccer has been running a series of U14 camps as part of the build-up to the U15 National Teams for several years now.

U.S. Soccer Talent ID Centers are designed to replicate Youth National Team camps. The sessions are closed to parents and spectators.

October 2025 U14 Talent ID Camp (2012s) Roster

Player Pos Club Max Abarca Tulsa Greenwood SC Beni Arizmendi Solar SC Mateo Arriaga AM FC Dallas Jeronimo Atehortua LB FC Dallas Mason Bathurst Dallas Texans SC Rolando Benitez Solar SC Beckett Bledsoe Dallas Texans SC Evan Boyette CB FC Dallas Aaron Cabrera Dallas Hornets Jose Carreon Solar SC Gabriel Chang BVB International Lincoln Clark CM FC Dallas Kurt Cruz BVB International Alex Diaz Deleon Dallas Texans SC Sebastian Desmond Oklahoma Energy FC Adam El-demerdash Tulsa Greenwood SC Santiago Garcia Solar SC Braylin Gilbert DKSC Jhace Ladd Oklahoma Energy FC Saul Luna Oklahoma Energy FC Omari Macias Tulsa Greenwood SC Luca Martinez Dallas Hornets Cordero Oquendo DKSC Jason Orozco Dallas Texans SC Garrett Overduyn Tulsa SC Angello Pastran CM FC Dallas Christian Ramirez Oklahoma Energy FC Autry Reeves Fort Worth Vaqueros Jonah Santacruz Dallas Texans SC Samuel Shubert Oklahoma Energy FC Maximiliano Soto Forh Worth Vaqueros Matthew Trejo Fort Worth Vaqueros

Talent ID Center Manager(s)

Arturo Alvarez

Talent ID Center Scout(s)

Jose Burciaga; Javier Cuellar; Sonny Guadarrama