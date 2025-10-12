Denton Diablos and Dallas Atletico advance in 2026 US Open Cup qualifying

The 2nd Round of 2026 Regional US Open Cup Qualifying took place this weekend with four DFW clubs in still in action.

In the complete local game, Dallas Atletico (of the MetroPlex Premier League) knocked off Strikerz DFW SC (of Dallas Soccer Alliance) by a 3-1 scoreline after StrikerZ came up short-handed in players and had to play the whole game with only 10 men. Oscar Ocampo had 2 goals and an assist for Atletico.

The usual disclaimer: Dallas Atletico is NOT Atletico Dallas, the USL professional side launching in 2027.

Denton Diablos (who qualified via their MetroPlex Premier League entry) traveled to Oklahoma to take on Tulsa Athletic and survived with a 5-4 overtime win. Matt Albury scored the game-winner and his second of the game in the 102nd minute.

Master Joga (of Dallas Soccer Alliance) was drawn against 201 FC, a UPSL side from San Antonio. Master Joga fell 6-2 on Sunday night.

The 3rd Round of 2026 US Open Cup Regional Qualifying is scheduled for November 1st and 2nd. Stay tuned for matchups and game times for Dallas Atletico and Denton Diablos as they march toward the 2026 US Open Cup.