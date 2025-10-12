Spokane Zephyr tops Dallas Trinity 2–0 on a rain-slick afternoon

Spokane Zephyr handed Dallas Trinity their fourth straight match without a win, taking a 2–0 result Sunday at One Spokane Stadium. Argentinian midfielder Sophia Braun assisted Toni Zierenberg’s opener in the 60th minute, and an own goal six minutes later sealed the points as Spokane moved to the top of the USL Super League table.

It was wet, cold, and loud in Spokane. Dallas Trinity took the field in maroon and gold, Spokane Zephyr in light purple. The surface was wet, the lines still showing Friday night’s high-school stripes, and the math was simple.

Spokane head coach Nicole Lukic stayed with the same eleven that drew in their previous outing. Dallas made several enforced changes. With Samar Guidry suspended after last week’s red card, captain Amber Wisner dropped into the back line, and Hannah Davison shifted wide. Tamara Bolt returned on the right wing, pushing Gracie Brian into midfield. Head coach Chris Petrucelli was also absent, serving a touchline suspension, leaving second assistant and analyst Nick Petrucelli to run the sideline.

The opening minutes were cautious and rough, both sides wrestling the wet surface and the ball’s awkward spin on the fast turf. Passes skipped away, first touches betrayed players, and through-balls bled out across the painted football lines. Spokane earned three early corners, each swung in with bite, but Dallas held firm and cleared their lines. The Zephyr pressed high, and Trinity tried to break the pressure, but most counters died in a bad pass or an early flag.

Wisner kept the back line shouting and organized, her voice cutting through the drizzle. It wasn’t elegant soccer, but it worked. Spokane’s Hope Hisey, a former Arizona Wildcat, punched away a Dallas corner in the 15th minute, then watched Wayny Balata’s free kick whistle over the bar two minutes later. Chioma Ubogagu wandered offside more than once as Trinity hunted space. Their best look came in the 39th when Sealey Strawn broke up the right side, only for Hisey to get low and deflect the shot wide.

Dallas played with bite, throwing in tackles that drew a few boos from the Spokane crowd that carried through the broadcast. Possession finished even at fifty-fifty, with both teams locked in a cautious grind on a slick pitch that punished mistakes. The half ended quietly after one minute of stoppage time. Spokane didn’t register a shot. Dallas had five, two on target, both turned aside by Hisey.

“I really think that we dominated the first half of play. It’s really just about those little moments of finishing and those last passes in the final third. It’s a long season, a couple mishaps and I think we’re gonna be fine.” Forward Sealey Strawn

Dallas came out of the break on the front foot. The rain had slowed, but the pitch still played quick and heavy. Within minutes, Allie Thornton tested Hisey again, forcing the Spokane keeper to dive and gather low. That stop marked Hisey’s 100th save in the Super League, the first goalkeeper to reach the milestone in the young league.

The moment seemed to settle Spokane. They began to win the midfield battles and control the tempo. In the 60th minute, Sophia Braun found space between the lines and slipped a low pass through the Dallas midfield to Toni Zierenberg, who met it cleanly. The shot ricocheted off the wet turf, knuckled awkwardly, and slipped past Rylee Foster’s fingertips into the middle of the goal.

Just six minutes later, it unraveled once more. A mis-hit clearance from Wisner bounced straight back into pressure and landed at the feet of Cam Tucker. She drove forward along the right edge and sent a low cross into traffic. The ball clipped Maya McCutcheon’s boot and deflected past Foster into the net. It went down as an own goal and another gut punch for Dallas. At 2–0, the body language told the story. Hands on hips, eyes down, the fight starting to fade.

Nick Petrucelli’s bench tried to shift the rhythm. Camryn Lancaster and Rhea Moore came on for Ubogagu and Bolt, followed later by Caroline Kelly and Kiley Dulaney for Balata and Thornton. The captain moved up into midfield, Davison tucked inside, and Dulaney took over on the outside. The changes gave Dallas more legs but not much spark. Hisey stayed sharp, diving to her right in the 74th minute to deflect a driven shot from Moore across the goalmouth. Wisner tried again from distance late, sending a high strike over the bar. Trinity’s final change brought on Lucy Shephard for Strawn, but the attack had already run out of ideas. Spokane finished with a single shot on goal and still walked away with two goals and all three points.

“I think that it ultimately came down to both boxes. We had a couple of opportunities to go up early, and we didn’t take advantage of them. You need a shark in the box, and I don’t know if we quite had that grit there at the end in this one.” Assistant Coach Nick Petrucelli

The result marked Dallas’s fourth straight match without a victory, a stretch that has turned early-season momentum into quiet frustration. The Golden Girls will finally return home to the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, November 2, when they host DC Power in league play, live on Peacock. Before that, Trinity will step outside Super League action for the State Fair Clásico, a mid-season friendly against Club América Femenil, aired on Univision. Tickets remain available, and a strong crowd is expected as Dallas looks to reset its rhythm under home lights.

“I think that being on home soil and playing in front of your fans backing you, with less travel is 100% going to be good for us. With Clásico coming up, it’s an opportunity for all of us to get some minutes, especially for players who haven’t gotten as many. I know that we want to go out there and win the trophy, and hopefully it’ll become a yearly thing.” Goalkeeper Rylee Foster

Tamara Bolt of Dallas Trinity (16) takes on Spokane Zephyr, October 12, 2025. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity)

Spokane supera a Dallas 2–0 en una tarde lluviosa

El Spokane Zephyr le propinó al Dallas Trinity su cuarto partido consecutivo sin victoria, imponiéndose 2–0 este domingo en el One Spokane Stadium. La mediocampista argentina Sophia Braun asistió a Toni Zierenberg en el primer gol al minuto 60, y un autogol seis minutos después selló el resultado que llevó a Spokane a la cima de la USL Super League.

Hacía frío, llovía y el ambiente era ruidoso en Spokane. El Dallas Trinity saltó al campo con su uniforme granate y dorado, mientras que el Spokane Zephyr lo hizo con su característico color púrpura claro. El césped estaba mojado, todavía con las líneas del partido escolar del viernes por la noche, y la ecuación era sencilla: una victoria significaba el liderato de la USL Super League.

La entrenadora del Spokane, Nicole Lukic, repitió el mismo once que empató en su último encuentro. Dallas, en cambio, realizó varios ajustes obligados. Con Samar Guidry suspendida tras la tarjeta roja de la semana anterior, la capitana Amber Wisner bajó a la línea defensiva y Hannah Davison se movió al lateral. Tamara Bolt regresó al once inicial por la banda derecha, moviendo a Gracie Brian al mediocampo. El técnico Chris Petrucelli tampoco estuvo en el banquillo, cumpliendo una suspensión, por lo que el asistente Nick Petrucelli dirigió desde la línea.

Los primeros minutos fueron cautelosos y trabados. Ambos equipos luchaban contra el césped húmedo y el bote impredecible de la pelota sobre un terreno rápido. Los pases se escapaban, los controles fallaban y los balones filtrados terminaban fuera de banda. Spokane tuvo tres tiros de esquina consecutivos, todos bien ejecutados, pero Dallas se defendió con oficio. El Zephyr presionó alto, y Trinity intentó salir al contragolpe, aunque la mayoría de las jugadas se apagaban por un pase impreciso o una posición adelantada.

Wisner mantuvo a la defensa ordenada, su voz destacando entre la llovizna. No era fútbol vistoso, pero funcionaba. La arquera de Spokane, Hope Hisey, exjugadora de la Universidad de Arizona, despejó un tiro de esquina en el minuto 15 y luego vio cómo el tiro libre de Wayny Balata se iba por encima del larguero dos minutos después. Chioma Ubogagu cayó varias veces en posición adelantada mientras buscaba espacios. La mejor oportunidad llegó al minuto 39, cuando Sealey Strawn desbordó por la banda derecha, pero Hisey se lanzó abajo para desviar el remate.

Dallas jugó con intensidad, lanzándose con fuerza a los balones divididos, lo que provocó abucheos audibles del público local. La posesión terminó igualada, cincuenta y cincuenta, con ambos equipos trabados en una batalla táctica sobre un campo resbaladizo que castigaba cualquier error. El primer tiempo terminó sin sobresaltos tras un minuto de descuento. Spokane no registró disparos al arco; Dallas tuvo cinco, dos de ellos directos, ambos detenidos por Hisey.

“Siento que dominamos el primer tiempo. Todo se reduce a esos pequeños momentos de definición y a los últimos pases en el tercio final. Es una temporada larga, tuvimos algunos errores, pero creo que estaremos bien.” Delantera Sealey Strawn

Dallas salió del descanso con decisión. La lluvia había cedido, pero el campo seguía rápido y pesado. A los pocos minutos, Allie Thornton probó a Hisey nuevamente, obligando a la arquera a lanzarse para atrapar la pelota. Con esa intervención, Hisey alcanzó las 100 atajadas en la Gainbridge USL Super League, convirtiéndose en la primera guardameta en lograrlo en la joven liga.

El momento pareció estabilizar a Spokane. El equipo comenzó a ganar las batallas en el mediocampo y a controlar el ritmo del partido. Al minuto 60, Sophia Braun encontró espacio entre líneas y filtró un pase raso entre la defensa de Dallas para Toni Zierenberg, quien definió con precisión. El disparo picó en el césped mojado, tomó un efecto extraño y se coló por el centro del arco defendido por Rylee Foster.

Seis minutos después, todo volvió a desmoronarse. Un despeje fallido de Wisner cayó directo en zona de peligro y a los pies de Cam Tucker, que avanzó por el costado derecho y envió un centro bajo al área. La pelota rebotó en el botín de Maya McCutcheon y se desvió al fondo de la red. Se registró como autogol y significó otro mazazo para Dallas. Con el 2–0, el lenguaje corporal lo decía todo: manos en la cintura, miradas al suelo, la energía escapándose lentamente.

Nick Petrucelli intentó cambiar la dinámica desde el banquillo. Camryn Lancaster y Rhea Moore ingresaron por Ubogagu y Bolt, seguidas más tarde por Caroline Kelly y Kiley Dulaney en lugar de Balata y Thornton. La capitana se adelantó al mediocampo, Davison se cerró en defensa y Dulaney tomó el costado. Los cambios dieron piernas frescas, pero poca chispa. Hisey volvió a responder, lanzándose a su derecha al minuto 74 para desviar un potente disparo de Moore que cruzó el área. Wisner probó desde lejos en los minutos finales, pero su remate se fue alto. El último cambio trajo a Lucy Shephard por Strawn, aunque ya era demasiado tarde. Spokane terminó con un solo disparo al arco, pero dos goles y los tres puntos.

“Creo que al final todo se definió en ambas áreas. Tuvimos varias oportunidades para ponernos arriba temprano y no las aprovechamos. Necesitábamos una depredadora en el área, y no sé si tuvimos esa garra al final en este partido.” Asistente técnico Nick Petrucelli

El resultado marcó la cuarta jornada consecutiva sin victoria para Dallas, una racha que transformó el impulso inicial de la campaña en frustración silenciosa. Las Golden Girls regresarán finalmente al Cotton Bowl el sábado 2 de noviembre, cuando recibirán a DC Power en un duelo de liga transmitido en vivo por Peacock. Antes, Trinity participará en el State Fair Clásico, un amistoso de media temporada ante Club América Femenil, que se transmitirá por Univision. Las entradas ya están disponibles, y se espera una gran asistencia mientras Dallas busca reencontrar su ritmo bajo las luces de casa.

“Jugar en casa y sentir el apoyo de la afición, además de tener menos viajes, definitivamente nos va a venir bien. Con el Clásico por delante, es una oportunidad para que todas tengamos minutos, especialmente quienes no han tenido tantos. Queremos ganar el trofeo y ojalá se convierta en una tradición anual.” Arquera Rylee Foster