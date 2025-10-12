Match Photos: Final 2025 home game for Texoma FC

Texoma FC closed out their home slate for 2025 this weekend with a 1-0 win over the Richmond Kickers. Mike Brooks was on hand to bring us some pictures.

You can find more pics by Mike on his website and Instagram.

Texoma FC and the Richmond Kickers stand for the National Anthem, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts hold the flag before Texoma FC takes on the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Coach Adrian Forbes thinks about his choices before Texoma FC takes on the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Reid Valentine in defense for Texoma FC against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Javier Garcia pursues the ball for Texoma FC against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

William Perkins for Texoma FC against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Angelo Calfo of Texoma FC prays he hasn’t given up a PK against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Javier Garcia bails his defense out and saves the PK for Texoma FC against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Reid Valentine prepares to take a throw in for Texoma FC against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Academy signing Aldair Flowers makes his first team debut for Texoma FC against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Texoma FC’s Brayan Padilla chases down an attacker against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Texoma FC’s TJ Baker looks for a pass against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Aldair Flowers takes a shot for Texoma FC against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Brandon McManus celebrates his game-winning goal for Texoma FC against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Texoma FC celebrates against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Texoma FC’s Brandon McManus subs out against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Texoma FC’s Ajmeer Spengler cuts back against 2 defenders against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Texoma FC’s Brayan Padilla seems excited against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Texoma FC’s TJ Baker shakes hands after the game against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Texoma FC’s captain Jordan Chavez shakes hands after the win over the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Texoma FC’s Brayan Padilla is pleased with the win over the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Solomon Asante of Texoma FC walks off the field against the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Texoma FC’s Javier Garcia signs autographs after the win over the Richmond Kickers, October 11, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)