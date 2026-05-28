Categories FC Dallas U23, The League for Clubs

Meet the FC Dallas U23s for The League for Clubs 2026

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Meet the FC Dallas U23s for The League for Clubs 2026

For 2026, FC Dallas has brought back its summer U23 team that plays in The League for Clubs. As usual, we’ve gotten the roster from the club so we can tell you a little bit about who these players are.

First, if you don’t know about The League for Clubs or that FCD has a team in it, TLFC is a summer league for college-age players that is a direct competitor to NPSL and USL-2. (They don’t play each other.)

FCD first fielded a U23 team in it last year to try and bring back some of their Academy players under a team run with some FCD coaches as an alternative option to the random teams some of the Academy Alumni were playing for. Some of last year’s U23 players were signed by FCD and North Texas SC, and some of them have returned for another season after again playing college soccer.

The FCD U23s are in the Red River Conference of the Central Region with Central Dallas FC, Dallas Dragons FC, Foro SC, Oklahoma United FC, and 1015 FC. Interestingly, 1015 FC was founded by Zach Loyd and his wife Casey (Nogueira) Loyd, and Casey coaches them in this league.

FC Dallas U23s fell in the national Semi-Finals last year to Napa Valley 1839 FC (One of Michael Hitchcock’s clubs) after a bunch of FCD players had to report to their fall college soccer programs.

FC Dallas U23 Roster for 2026

The FCD U23 team was created and is run by its president, Tanner Holley, who is the Soccer Operations Manager for the FC Dallas first team. FCD U23 is coached by Zach Loyd and Walid Kaakoush.

Unfortunately, I don’t have jersey numbers.

PlayerPosClassSchoolNotes
Aiden BazzellCBSoHigh Point UniversityRedshirted 2025 season. FCD Academy alum.
Luke NeelyDJrLindenwood University50 games at Lindenwood, 2025 OVC All-Tournament Team. From Whitehouse, Texas.
JP Ramos MoraFFrDavidson College17 games, 9 starts, 2 g, 2 a in 2025. From Mexico City, Mexico
Mason GrimmCB/6Rs FrSMU2024 resshirt. 2025: 2 games. FCD Academy alum.
Santiago Ferreira8JrUniversity of Pittsburgh28 games, 12 starts at Pitt. Saw NTSC time during FCD Academy. Jesus’s little brother.
Clay MuradorFJrIndiana Univeristy44 games, 7 starts at IU. Played for Dallas Texans. From Aledo, Texas.
Manny MartinezF/MSoUniversity of the incarnate wordFormer Honduras U20. Fresh season at GCU. FCD Academy Alum.
Ismail NievesLBSoLoyola Marymount University2 years at Collin College before LMU. FCD Academy Alum.
Ian Witis-HughesWFrUMKCDNP as Fr. FCD Academy Alum.
Mikey MoralesFJrPortal2023 Tulsa, 2024 Duquesne, 2025 went into the Portal and… unknown. FCD Academy Alum.
Luke ShreinerCBJrFairfield UFr at Northwestern, So at Kentucky. FCD Academy Alum.
Aaron SalinasGJrFurman2024 SoCon Keeper of Year. 2025 redshirt? FCD Academy Alum.
Bryce Outman8FrUMKC2025 Summit League Newcomer of the Year. 21 games, 2 g, 5 A. FCD Academy.
Justin StewartGJrWestern Oregon UniversityFormer NTSC player out of Houston Dynamo Academy and Dynamo Dos. At High Point and Missouri State before Western Oregon.
Ronaldo GarciaDFrCampbell University2025 CAA All-Rookie Team. FCD Academy Alum.
Noah WanzerDFrUABFCD ECNL alum.
Blake WheelerGRs FrUniversity of Denver2025 redshirt. FCD Academy Alum.
Stetson ButtrillLWSoUtah TechPlayed a little in 2024 but redshirted. 2025 WAC All-Freshman Team. FCD Academy Alum.
Diego Hernandez8/10JrFurman UniversityHigh on my signing list for years. 2025 1st Team All-American, Herman Semifinalist, SoCon Player of the Year. FCD Academy Alum.
Calvin MomanyiFFrCornell UniversityFCD Academy Alum. Euless Trinity High School.
DJ DavisFJrWest Texas A&M39 games, 34 starts, 9 goals, 5 assists at WTA&M. Three-sport standout at Prosper HS (Soccer, football, track).
Cristian GalloRBSoUC Irvine2024 redshirt. 2025: 2 games. FCD Academy Alum.
Will BakerCBJrU of MichiganLefty CB. 3-year starter, Second Team All-Big Ten in 2025. FCD Academy Alum.
Jared Aguilar6JrTulsa2023 Am Conf All-Rookie Team. Missed most of 2024 injured. 2025 All-Conference Second Team. FCD Academy Alum. Played for NTSC.
Adrian AnguianoDFrUNC charlotteMexico U16, a little NTSC. FCD Academy Alum.
Owen GallLBFrUNLVDNP as Fr at Duquesne has now transferred to UNLV? Younger son of John Gall, NTSC head coach. FCD Academy Alum.
Avery HugginsDSrSan Diego State University2 years at Chico State (one redshirt), two seasons at Cal State Fullerton. Former RSL Arizona.
Mikey MurphyRB/6FrNorthwest Arkansas collegeFCD Academy alum going to NW Arkansas this fall.
Nyle Waugh9FrOhio state15 games at OSU as Fr. Jamaica U20. FCD Academy.

A note on classes: some schools have changed over their class for their players for this coming fall season, and some have not. I have chosen to have them all represent the season and school year that just ended.

My thinking was the new school year doesn’t start for several months.

FC Dallas U23 Schedule for 2026

Home (and many road) games are played at the Toyota Soccer Center outside Toyota Stadium on the Dr Pink Field.

DateOpponenetVenue
May 23at 1015 FCToyota Soccer Center
May 20at Central Dallas FCToyota Soccer Center
June 3vs Foro SCToyota Soccer Center
June 6at Oklahoma United FCChad Richison Stadium
June 10vs Dallas Dragons FCToyota Soccer Center
June 13at Dallas Drangons FCClark East Field
June 19vs 1015 FCToyota Soccer Center
June 20vs Central Dallas FCToyota Soccer Center
June 26vs Oklahoma United FCToyota Soccer Center
July 1at Foro SCToyota Soccer Center

FC Dallas U23 won their opening game against 1015 FC by a 7-0 scoreline.

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