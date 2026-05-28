Meet the FC Dallas U23s for The League for Clubs 2026

For 2026, FC Dallas has brought back its summer U23 team that plays in The League for Clubs. As usual, we’ve gotten the roster from the club so we can tell you a little bit about who these players are.

First, if you don’t know about The League for Clubs or that FCD has a team in it, TLFC is a summer league for college-age players that is a direct competitor to NPSL and USL-2. (They don’t play each other.)

FCD first fielded a U23 team in it last year to try and bring back some of their Academy players under a team run with some FCD coaches as an alternative option to the random teams some of the Academy Alumni were playing for. Some of last year’s U23 players were signed by FCD and North Texas SC, and some of them have returned for another season after again playing college soccer.

The FCD U23s are in the Red River Conference of the Central Region with Central Dallas FC, Dallas Dragons FC, Foro SC, Oklahoma United FC, and 1015 FC. Interestingly, 1015 FC was founded by Zach Loyd and his wife Casey (Nogueira) Loyd, and Casey coaches them in this league.

FC Dallas U23s fell in the national Semi-Finals last year to Napa Valley 1839 FC (One of Michael Hitchcock’s clubs) after a bunch of FCD players had to report to their fall college soccer programs.

FC Dallas U23 Roster for 2026

The FCD U23 team was created and is run by its president, Tanner Holley, who is the Soccer Operations Manager for the FC Dallas first team. FCD U23 is coached by Zach Loyd and Walid Kaakoush.

Unfortunately, I don’t have jersey numbers.

Player Pos Class School Notes Aiden Bazzell CB So High Point University Redshirted 2025 season. FCD Academy alum. Luke Neely D Jr Lindenwood University 50 games at Lindenwood, 2025 OVC All-Tournament Team. From Whitehouse, Texas. JP Ramos Mora F Fr Davidson College 17 games, 9 starts, 2 g, 2 a in 2025. From Mexico City, Mexico Mason Grimm CB/6 Rs Fr SMU 2024 resshirt. 2025: 2 games. FCD Academy alum. Santiago Ferreira 8 Jr University of Pittsburgh 28 games, 12 starts at Pitt. Saw NTSC time during FCD Academy. Jesus’s little brother. Clay Murador F Jr Indiana Univeristy 44 games, 7 starts at IU. Played for Dallas Texans. From Aledo, Texas. Manny Martinez F/M So University of the incarnate word Former Honduras U20. Fresh season at GCU. FCD Academy Alum. Ismail Nieves LB So Loyola Marymount University 2 years at Collin College before LMU. FCD Academy Alum. Ian Witis-Hughes W Fr UMKC DNP as Fr. FCD Academy Alum. Mikey Morales F Jr Portal 2023 Tulsa, 2024 Duquesne, 2025 went into the Portal and… unknown. FCD Academy Alum. Luke Shreiner CB Jr Fairfield U Fr at Northwestern, So at Kentucky. FCD Academy Alum. Aaron Salinas G Jr Furman 2024 SoCon Keeper of Year. 2025 redshirt? FCD Academy Alum. Bryce Outman 8 Fr UMKC 2025 Summit League Newcomer of the Year. 21 games, 2 g, 5 A. FCD Academy. Justin Stewart G Jr Western Oregon University Former NTSC player out of Houston Dynamo Academy and Dynamo Dos. At High Point and Missouri State before Western Oregon. Ronaldo Garcia D Fr Campbell University 2025 CAA All-Rookie Team. FCD Academy Alum. Noah Wanzer D Fr UAB FCD ECNL alum. Blake Wheeler G Rs Fr University of Denver 2025 redshirt. FCD Academy Alum. Stetson Buttrill LW So Utah Tech Played a little in 2024 but redshirted. 2025 WAC All-Freshman Team. FCD Academy Alum. Diego Hernandez 8/10 Jr Furman University High on my signing list for years. 2025 1st Team All-American, Herman Semifinalist, SoCon Player of the Year. FCD Academy Alum. Calvin Momanyi F Fr Cornell University FCD Academy Alum. Euless Trinity High School. DJ Davis F Jr West Texas A&M 39 games, 34 starts, 9 goals, 5 assists at WTA&M. Three-sport standout at Prosper HS (Soccer, football, track). Cristian Gallo RB So UC Irvine 2024 redshirt. 2025: 2 games. FCD Academy Alum. Will Baker CB Jr U of Michigan Lefty CB. 3-year starter, Second Team All-Big Ten in 2025. FCD Academy Alum. Jared Aguilar 6 Jr Tulsa 2023 Am Conf All-Rookie Team. Missed most of 2024 injured. 2025 All-Conference Second Team. FCD Academy Alum. Played for NTSC. Adrian Anguiano D Fr UNC charlotte Mexico U16, a little NTSC. FCD Academy Alum. Owen Gall LB Fr UNLV DNP as Fr at Duquesne has now transferred to UNLV? Younger son of John Gall, NTSC head coach. FCD Academy Alum. Avery Huggins D Sr San Diego State University 2 years at Chico State (one redshirt), two seasons at Cal State Fullerton. Former RSL Arizona. Mikey Murphy RB/6 Fr Northwest Arkansas college FCD Academy alum going to NW Arkansas this fall. Nyle Waugh 9 Fr Ohio state 15 games at OSU as Fr. Jamaica U20. FCD Academy.

A note on classes: some schools have changed over their class for their players for this coming fall season, and some have not. I have chosen to have them all represent the season and school year that just ended.

My thinking was the new school year doesn’t start for several months.

FC Dallas U23 Schedule for 2026

Home (and many road) games are played at the Toyota Soccer Center outside Toyota Stadium on the Dr Pink Field.

Date Opponenet Venue May 23 at 1015 FC Toyota Soccer Center May 20 at Central Dallas FC Toyota Soccer Center June 3 vs Foro SC Toyota Soccer Center June 6 at Oklahoma United FC Chad Richison Stadium June 10 vs Dallas Dragons FC Toyota Soccer Center June 13 at Dallas Drangons FC Clark East Field June 19 vs 1015 FC Toyota Soccer Center June 20 vs Central Dallas FC Toyota Soccer Center June 26 vs Oklahoma United FC Toyota Soccer Center July 1 at Foro SC Toyota Soccer Center

FC Dallas U23 won their opening game against 1015 FC by a 7-0 scoreline.