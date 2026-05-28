Texan Golden Boot sculpture unveiled in Arlington

The North Texas FWC Organizing Committee, in partnership with the North Texas Sports Foundation and Street Art for Mankind, unveiled the Texan Golden Boot today.

The Texan Golden Boot is meant to serve as a permanent public art sculpture commemorating the North Texas region and Dallas as a Host City for FIFA World Cup 2026™.

28 May 2026: Audrey Decker & Thibault Decker, Street Art for Mankind representatives; Mayor Jim Ross, City of Arlington; Monica Paul, President, North Texas FWC Organizing Committee; Jaime Cabrera, Director of Donor Relations, NTFWCOC; Dan Hunt, President of FC Dallas and Co-Chair of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee; cut the ribbon for the unveiling of the Texan Golden Boot sculpture for FIFA World Cup 2026™. Photo by James D. Smith/North Texas FWC

“The Golden Boot is one of the most recognizable symbols in soccer because it represents players who rise to the moment and leave their mark,” said Dan Hunt, President of FC Dallas and Co-Chair of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. “To see that symbol reimagined here, with a North Texas identity, says a lot about how this region sees the game and its future.

Located in the heart of the City of Arlington’s Entertainment District, the Texan Golden Boot was unveiled during a dedication ceremony featuring remarks from civic and organizational leaders celebrating the lasting legacy being built across North Texas through sport, culture and community impact.

“Arlington is proud to be the permanent home of the Texan Golden Boot, which embodies the spirit of our North Texas region,” said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. “This sculpture will serve as a lasting reminder of what a monumental moment of hosting the World Cup meant for our city and our region, while also investing in the future of our youth through the power of sports.”

28 May 2026: Views of the unveiling of the Texan Golden Boot sculpture for FIFA World Cup 2026™. Photo by James D. Smith/North Texas FWC

Forged from locally sourced reclaimed metal, the Texan Golden Boot stands 18 feet long by 11 feet high and weighs over 2,200 pounds. The Texas Golden Boot was created by internationally recognized sculptor Steve Ekpenisi and curated and produced by Street Art for Mankind. The sculpture fuses fútbol’s iconic Golden Boot with the Texas Spur, symbolizing the connection between the global sport and Texas heritage.

“The Texan Golden Boot represents more than a sculpture – it’s the result of collaboration between artists, engineers, and a community that believed in what art can represent,” said Thibault and Audrey Decker, Co-Founders of Street Art for Mankind. “The Texan Golden Boot was designed not just to be seen, but to tell a story – of unity, creativity, and the global language of football, and Steve Ekpenisi’s vision and craftsmanship turned reclaimed materials into something truly iconic that reflects both the strength and the beauty of the game.

“We’re proud to have helped bring this to North Texas and to be part of a legacy that will inspire people for years to come.”

28 May 2026: Views of the unveiling of the Texan Golden Boot sculpture for FIFA World Cup 2026™. Photo by James D. Smith/North Texas FWC

Donors who contributed from $500 to $5,000 will have the honor of inscribing their name on individual bricks that will surround the sculpture.

“The Texan Golden Boot stands for the legacy and stewardship it will provide during the World Cup and beyond,” said Jaime Cabrera, Director of Donor Relations for the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee. “This sculpture serves as an impactful symbol whose true impact is the opportunities provided with youth access to sport, healthier public spaces, community art and education grounded in values. All of these will help create long-term support for our North Texas communities in 2026 and beyond.”

All funds raised through the Texan Golden Boot and Buy a Brick Campaign are stewarded by the North Texas Sports Foundation and invested in initiatives focused on long-term community impact, sustainability and ethical development.