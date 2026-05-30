FCD’s Herman Johansson named to Sweden’s World Cup roster

With Emil Holm’s withdrawal from Sweden’s World Cup team due to a muscle injury, FC Dallas defender Herman Johansson has been elevated as his replacement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Johansson was named Sweden’s reserve player earlier this month and has now been activated to the World Cup roster.

Johansson’s selection marks the first time in franchise history that FC Dallas has had three active players represented at a FIFA World Cup, following Petar Musa’s call-up to Croatia and Don Deedson Louicius’ call-up to Haiti.

Sweden Group F Schedule

Date Time (CT) Opponent Vanue June 14 9 pm Tunisia Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico June 20 1 pm Netherlands Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas June 25 6 pm Japan Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Prior to the tournament, Sweden will play two preparation matches against Norway on Monday, June 1, at 12 pm CT at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, and against Greece on Thursday, June 4, at 12 am CT at Strawberry Arena in Solna, Sweden.

As part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Base Camp program, FIFA assigned Sweden to train and operate out of FC Dallas Stadium in Frisco. Sweden arrives in North Texas on June 6.

Internationally, Johansson made his senior debut for Sweden on Nov. 18, 2025, against Slovenia in FIFA World Cup qualifying. He was also part of the Sweden squad that defeated Ukraine and Poland to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.