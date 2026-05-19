Petar Musa named to Croatia World Cup roster

FC Dallas striker Petar Musa has been selected to represent the Croatia men’s national team at the 2026 World Cup. Musa’s selection, along with Louicius Deedson for Haiti, marks the first time in franchise history that FC Dallas has had two active players represented at the FIFA World Cup.

Croatia was drawn into Group L and opens the tournament against England on June 17 at 3 p.m. CT at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Vatreni then faces Panama on June 23 at 6 p.m. CT at Toronto Stadium before concluding group stage play against Ghana on June 27 at 4 p.m. CT at Philadelphia Stadium.

Prior to the tournament, Croatia will play two preparation matches against Belgium on Tuesday, June 2, at 11 a.m. CT at Stadion HNK Rijeka in Rijeka, Croatia, and against Slovenia on Sunday, June 7, at 1:45 p.m. CT at Stadion Varteks in Varaždin, Croatia.

A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Musa has earned 10 caps for Croatia and made his senior national team debut in a 1-1 draw against Wales during the European Qualifiers on March 25, 2023. Musa also represented Croatia at the U-21 and U-18 levels, making a combined 14 appearances.