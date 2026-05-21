Dallas Trinity’s Sealey Strawn earns a third U19 call-up of the season as US heads to Frankfurt

Sealey Strawn sang the national anthem at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday night, then scored twice in Dallas Trinity FC’s 4-0 win over Fort Lauderdale United FC to clinch a playoff berth. On Thursday, U.S. Soccer told her to pack her bags again.

Strawn was named to the U-19 U.S. Women’s National Team roster for a training camp and two matches against Germany, her third U-19 call-up of the season after February in Portugal and April in Argentina. The 18-year-old from Prosper is one of two USL Super League players going to Frankfurt. The other is Ashlyn Puerta of Sporting JAX, who finished tied for second in the league with 12 goals and was named the 2025/26 Young Player of the Year. Strawn won that same award last season. They will once again share a training pitch.

Sealy Strawn charges forward against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

The rest of the roster is made up of 17 college players, most of them stepping out of spring semesters for the trip. Head coach Carrie Kveton will take a total of 20 to Frankfurt, with one more name expected before departure. Camp runs May 31 to June 10 at the DFB Campus, Germany’s national training center. The U.S. plays the hosts on June 5 and June 9. Seventeen of the players were born in 2007. Two were born in 2008.

All players are age-eligible for the 2026 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in Poland, which is the point of the whole exercise. Kveton is building a pool, and these windows are where she sorts it.

What Strawn brings to that pool has changed since Portugal. She came into Saturday’s finale with three goals on the season and left with five, leading The Golden Girls. She’s become a consistent starter for head coach Nathan Thackeray in the number 10 role, and she’s a big reason that Dallas made the playoffs.

Trinity are headed to Kentucky to take on the Players’ Shield winners Lexington SC this weekend in the league semifinal. Puerta’s Sporting JAX hosts Carolina Ascent on the other side of the bracket. Wins for their respective sides would mean Strawn and Puerta facing off in the league final on Saturday, May 30 and then heading to Germany as teammates.

Full U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Roster

Goalkeepers (2): Daphne Nakfoor (UCLA), Elizabeth Thornton (Wake Forest)

Defenders (7): Edra Bello (USC), Pearl Cecil (Virginia), Bella Devey (UNC), Kiara Gilmore (Wisconsin), Hannah Jordan (Penn State), Daya King (Duke), Jaida McGrew (Florida State)

Midfielders (5): Riley Cross (Wake Forest), Jordyn Hardeman (Virginia), Keira Kemmerley (Northwestern), Ashlyn Puerta (Sporting JAX), Adia Symmonds (Florida)

Forwards (5): Lauren Malsom (UNC), Kylie Maxwell (Wake Forest), Rylee McLanahan (Duke), Olivia Stafford (Vanderbilt), Sealey Strawn (Dallas Trinity FC)