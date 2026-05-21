Rodeo SC to build downtown Celina mini-pitch & host Summer of Soccer Fan Zone

Rodeo Soccer Club has announced its plans to build an outdoor mini pitch in the heart of Downtown Celina as part of the club’s vision for growing the game across North Texas.

The Pitch will be located at 218 W. Walnut St., Celina, TX 75078 (formerly Bongo Beaux’s building). Rodeco will be working with Two Sons Fencing on the project.

“We talk a lot about how special the community of Celina is and how downtown is the heartbeat of it all,” said Rodeo SC Founder Ben Watson. “We are thrilled to bring a mini pitch into downtown that creates opportunities for soccer, community events, and activations that bring people together.”

The club says the new mini pitch reflects its commitment to creating “accessible spaces for families, youth players, and the broader community to gather and play the game.”

Rodeo SC mini-pitch rendering. (Courtesy Rodeo SC)

Summer of Soccer Fan Zone

Rodeo SC will also host its “Summer of Soccer Fan Zone” from the downtown location, creating a community gathering place centered around the world’s biggest soccer events happening in the US this summer.

The fan zone will feature watch parties, games, challenges, youth activities, and community programming designed to bring residents and visitors together through the sport.

“Soccer was everything to my brother and me growing up. The sport shaped us, and in a lot of ways, it’s part of why Two Sons exists,” said Mason Anderson from Two Sons Fencing. “Partnering with Rodeo SC to build this facility is truly a full-circle moment for us. We’re proud to be the official contractor on the project, and even more grateful that Rodeo is bringing professional soccer to Celina and shining a light on the beautiful game in our own backyard.”

Rodeo SC says it will be operating directly from the space throughout the summer, strengthening its connection with the community.