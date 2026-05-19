Two from DFW selected for US U16 Girls camp

Two DFW players have been included in the US U16 Girls’ National Team roster by head coach Katie Schoepfer for a training camp at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Ga., which officially opened on May 8. Keeper Camille Barrett or Solar and defender Harper Remington of Forms Academy are part of the team.

This camp is the first training camp for the U.S. Women’s and Girls’ National Team program at U.S. Soccer’s new NTC. This group of players is training to qualify for the 2027 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

US U16 Girls Training Camp Roster — Fayetteville, Ga.

Goalkeepers (3): Camille Barrett (Solar SC; Plano, Texas), Isabella Kelsey (Baltimore Celtic SC; Catonsville, Md.), Olivia Newcome (Charlotte SA; Charlotte, N.C.)

Defenders (8): Nina Clement (FC Stars; Hopkinton, Mass.), Cali Hejduk (Columbus United SC; Westerville, Ohio), Brielle Hopkins (Charlotte SA; Charlotte, N.C.), Samara House (Maryland United FC; Silver Spring, Md.), Mercy Karson (Mustang SC; Walnut Creek, Calif.), Harper Remington (Forms Academy; Fairview, Texas), Cassie Travers (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Santa Cruz, Calif.), Lilly Yakel (Portland Thorns Academy; Camas, Wash.)

Midfielders (7): Ella Bott (Slammers FC HB Koge; Huntington Beach, Calif.), Reese Brickwood (Internationals SC; North Canton, Ohio), Camila Fadiga (Florida Kraze Krush SC; Orlando, Fla.), Flo Ibsen (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Redwood City, Calif.), Zoey Nelson (San Diego Surf SC; Seattle, Wash.), Isa Ortiz (Florida United SC; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Avery Walbruch (La Roca FC; Highland, Utah)

Forwards (6): Anaya Bursey (Real Colorado; Broomfield, Colo.), Tatum Gardner (Arizona Arsenal SC; Queen Creek, Ariz.), Elan Orrico (Northwest Indiana Lions United; Valparaiso, Ind.), Ava Penn (Los Angeles Breakers FC; Santa Monica, Calif.), Ellie Snyder (Oklahoma Energy FC; Owasso, Okla.), Addison Stout (Mustang SC; Pleasanton, Calif.)