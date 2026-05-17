FC Dallas stun San Jose Earthquakes on the road with late Sarver winner

In the dying minutes of the game at PayPal Park on Saturday night, Sam Sarver scored his 3rd goal in 4 games to lift FC Dallas past the San Jose Earthquakes by a score of 3-2. With the win, Dallas moved to 6-4-4 on the season and sits 5th in the Western Conference.

Lineups and Tactics

For the 3rd time in just 8 days, FC Dallas once again had a soccer game in front of them. The Burn kept their (fluid) 4-4-2 formation, with Jonathan Sirois getting his 1st start of the season in goal. On the backline, Herman Johansson (RB) returned to the starting XI in place of Sebastien Ibeagha.

In the midfield, two major changes were made as Santi Moreno replaced Ran Binyamin at LM and Joaquín Valiente replaced Christian Cappis at RM. Kaick and Ramiro both remained at CM, with Ramiro playing further back as a 6 at times.

Up top, Patrickson Delgado was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Logan Farrington for his 5th start of the season. Most notably absent from the starting lineup was Michael Collodi, who had started every game in goal for Dallas prior to the matchup against the Earthquakes.

FC Dallas XI at San Jose Earthquakes, May 16, 2026

Opposite FC Dallas, the home side sported a 4-2-3-1 formation with Daniel De Sousa Britto in goal for the 13th time this season. Up top, the team’s leading goal scorer, Preston Judd, started as the team’s lone striker.

Left back Jack Jasinski earned his 4th start of the season, joining an experienced group of defenders on the backline in Daniel Munie (CB), Reid Roberts (CB), Benji Kikanovic (RB), who have all started the majority of the games this season.

In the midfield, Jamar Ricketts and Ousseni Bouda started out wide on the wings, with Beau Leroux starting at the 10. Most notably absent from tonight’s starting XI was Timo Werner, who had picked up a lower-body muscle injury prior to the game.

San Jose Earthquakes XI vs FC Dallas, May 16, 2026

The Game

FC Dallas kicked things off quite quickly as Delgado found the scoresheet less than a minute into the game. On the build-up, Moreno’s pass to Musa was intercepted by Kikanovic, who deflected it to Delgado. Without hesitation, Delgado buried his shot for the game’s opening goal.

San Jose tied the game in the 18th minute after Leroux found his first goal of the night. Bouda made a run down the right side, and had his cross headed away by Osaze Urhoghide. The ball bounced out to Leroux, who volleyed home a shot into the top right corner and equalised the game at 1-1.

Things went from bad to worse for the away side in the 40th minute. Ian Harkes was taken down in the box by Urhoghide, who caught the midfielder with his back foot. After a couple of minutes of deliberation, the PK was given. Leroux stepped up to secure his brace and had his shot saved by Sirois.

“We won the game because of that save,” head coach Eric Quill said. “To do it in his first start and have that kind of impact is really good to see. I’m proud of him and proud of the group as a whole. It was an amazing performance, full of resilience, effort and desire, and I’m really proud of this group.”

To kick things off in the second half, Dallas regained their lead. After Johansson played a cross into the box in the 49th minute, Musa collected the ball as he passed by the defender. In space, with only the keeper to beat, he slotted it home for his 12th of the season and put Dallas ahead 2-1.

As the game neared its completion, San Jose found its equaliser once again. In the 81st minute, the corner from Bouda was unable to be cleared away by Farrington. Roberts tapped home his 1st professional goal and tied the game, 2-2.

In incredible fashion, Sam Sarver stunned the Earthquakes in extra time. In the 93rd minute, Kaick played Sarver through after a bit of unsettled possession between both teams. With Ronaldo Vieira down on the ground, Sarver had an unchallenged path to the goal. No dribbles needed, Sarver set his feet and slid it past Daniel to win it.

“These are the kinds of marquee wins you look back on if you reach your goals at the end of the season or make the playoffs,” coach Quill said. “They give you belief, and that belief is powerful. This result should give us confidence that we can beat anybody.”

A number of people stood out in the 3-2 win against one of the league’s best, however the Man of the Match can only be one person. The man responsible for the game winner, Sam Sarver. After being subbed on in the 84th minute, the former Hoosier made the most of his appearance tonight and scored in the 93rd minute to secure the win.

“The kid is electric,” coach Quill said. “He knows how to score goals, he knows how to be in the right spot, and his pace is high-level. His efficiency in front of goal is top class, and he’s fun to watch, not just because of his ability but because of who he is as a person. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He embraces the super-sub role, and he won us the game today.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Jonathan Sirois had himself a decent game, saving the PK in the 40th minute and finishing the game with 5 saves. Patrickson Delgado also scored his 2nd goal of the season and completed 73% of his passes.

Up next, FC Dallas travels to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to take on the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, May 23rd at 8:30 pm CT. The Rapids are currently 5-8-1 on the season.