Louicius Deedson officially named to Haiti’s World Cup roster

While it has been expected for some time, it’s finally official that FC Dallas’ Louicius Deedson has been selected to represent Haiti in its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1974.

Deedson’s selection marks the first time in franchise history that FC Dallas has had active players represented in consecutive FIFA World Cups, following Jesús Ferreira’s appearance with the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Haiti was drawn into Group C and opens the tournament against Scotland on June 13 at 8 p.m. CT in Boston, Massachusetts. The Grenadiers then face Brazil on June 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before concluding group stage play against Morocco in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the tournament, Haiti will play two preparation matches against New Zealand on Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. CT at Inter Miami CF Stadium and Peru on Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m. CT at NU Stadium.

Deedson has earned 30 senior national team caps and scored 10 goals for Haiti. He made his international debut on March 25, 2021, against Belize in Concacaf FIFA World Cup qualifying. He scored the game-winning goal against Nicaragua on Nov. 19, 2025, helping Haiti clinch qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.