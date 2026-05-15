Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps, May 2026

FC Dallas continued with the 4-4-2 but didn’t quite get the success against Vancouver Whitecaps midweek that they did against NYRB and RSL. Matt Visinsky brought us back the pics.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Santiago Moreno shields off a defender against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington drives into the box against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington and Petar Musa celebrate against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick says he knows where the ball is going against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Christian Cappis plays a cross against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ran Binyamin fights for the ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa outjumps his marker for a header against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Michael Collodi punts the ball forward against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhoghide builds out of the back against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa flicks the ball with the outside of his foot against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ran Binyamin settles the ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Coach Eric Quill gets a red card against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sam Sarver cuts back against the Vancouver Whitecaps, May 13, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)