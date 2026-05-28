Liam Vejrostek called to US U17s for Brazil camp

US U17 head coach Alex Aldaz has named a 20-player roster for the team’s upcoming training camp to be held June 1-11 in Natal, Brazil, including FCD’s Liam Vejrostek. Vejrostek came in at #2 in our most recent Academy signing target list.

During the camp, the USA will face Brazil in two friendly matches on June 7 (3 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. local) and June 10 (7 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. local). Both matches will be played at Arena das Dunas in Natal.

U.S. UNDER-17 MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM – JUNE 2026 CAMP (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

Goalkeepers (2): Philipp Eckle (Augsburg/GER; Augsburg, Germany), Toby Szewczyk (Red Bull New York; Morristown, N.J.)

Defenders (6): Eddie Chadwick (Unattached; Los Angeles, Calif.), Gianmarco Di Noto (Columbus Crew; Rochester Hills, Mich.), Mattias Fernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP; Madrid, Spain), Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew; Des Moines, Iowa), Astin Mbaye (AC Milan/ITA; Jersey City, N.J.), Liam Vejrostek (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas)

Midfielders (6): Jai Bansoodeb (Brentford/ENG; London, England), Deven Cadigan (Red Bull New York; Cedar Grove, N.J.), Vinny Garcia (LA Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.), Peter Molinari (New York City FC; Bayside, N.Y.), Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Ignacio Suarez-Couri (Atlanta United; Johns Creek, Ga.)

Forwards (6): Kashan Hines (Sporting Kansas City; Chambersburg, Pa.), Darris Hyte (Chicago Fire; Streamwood, Ill.), Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Will Ostrander (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Mill Valley, Calif.), Robert Turdean (Chicago Fire; Niles, Ill.), Edward Wumah (Girona/ITA; Bayonne, N.J.)