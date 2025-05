Meet the brand new FC Dallas U23 team

New for 2025, without a lot of fanfare, is a U23 team for FC Dallas that is playing in the newly formed The League for Clubs. This new FC Dallas U23 side makes its debut tonight (Wednesday, May 28, 2025) against Foro DC on the Dr. Pink Field at the Toyota Soccer Center outside Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Kick off is at 7 pm.

We don’t know much about this team – there’s a rumor Zach Loyd might be coaching it – but at least we are able to get a roster from the league website.

So here’s what we know about the players.

FC Dallas U23 Roster – As of May 2025

If anyone sees any number, let me know. I’d love to have em.

Pos. Name College Notes CB Will Baker Michigan FCD Academy. Lefty CB. NTSC. D Adrian Anguiano FCD Academy. Mexico U16. NTSC. M Charles-Emile Brunet SMU Cent Arkansas transfer. M Mikey Morales Tulsa FCD Academy. LW Stetson Buttrill Utah Tech FCD Academy. CM Santiago Ferreira Pitt FCD Academy. NTSC. Jesus Ferreira’s brother. G Justin Stewart Missouri State High Point transfer, played with NTSC as an amateur. D Luke Adams Tulsa FCD ECNL. G Aaron Salinas Furman FCD Academy. SoCon Goalkeeper Of The Year CM Diego Hernandez Furman FCD Academy. NTSC. M Timothy Ospina Incarnate Word FCD Academy. D Mason Grimm SMU FCD Academy. NTSC. F Clay Murador Indiana Dallas Texans. LB Ishmail Nieves LMU FCD Academy. CB Slade Starnes SMU Furman transfer. FCD Academy captain. F Adam Schaban Cornell Solar SC. D Freddy Kossehasse Akron Transfer from Iowa Western CC. Solar SC. M Daniel Escorcia SMU Transfer from Richland. From Colombia (Independiente Santa Fe). M Bowen Mccloud Tulsa FCD Academy. Previously Chicago Fire Academy. 6/8 Jared Aguilar Tulsa FCD Academy. NTSC.