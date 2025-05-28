Diego Garcia called into June US U19 camp

FC Dallas homegrown midfielder Diego Garcia has been called into the June US U19 camp by Head Coach Rob Valentino. This is the U19s’ first camp of 2025, set for June 2nd to the 10th in Marbella, Spain.

The US will play Spain on Saturday, June 7, and Ukraine on Tuesday, June 10. Both matches will be played at Estadio Guillermo Amor in Benidorm, Spain.

All 20 players on the roster are age-eligible for this fall’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Perhaps of interest to FC Dallas fans is Keyrol Figueroa, the son of Maynor Figueroa. Keyrol started his Academy career with FC Dallas before leaving for Liverpool.

U19 ROSTER –JUNE TRAINING CAMP

Goalkeepers (2): Duran Ferree (Nordsjaelland/DEN; San Diego, Calif.), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.).

Defenders (6): Freddie Anderson (Cork City/IRL; Manchester, England), Luca Bombino (San Diego FC; Saugus, Calif.), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Reston, Va.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders; Fox Island, Wash.), Tate Lampman (Georgetown University; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy; Brea, Calif.),

Midfielders (6): Diego Garcia (FC Dallas; El Paso, Texas) , Aron John (Charlotte FC; Charlotte, N.C.), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), CJ Olney (Philadelphia Union; Hillsborough, N.J.), Ruben Ramos (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.)

Forwards (6): Micah Burton (Austin FC; Mounds View, Minn.), Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Bryce Jamison (Orange County SC; Lake Forest, Calif.), Mykhi Joyner (St. Louis City; Bloomington, Ill.), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.)