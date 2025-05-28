Contreras & Orejarena called into US U18s

The US U18 Team is set to compete at the upcoming eight-team UEFA Friendship Cup from May 30-June 11 in Nyon, Switzerland. Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc has named a 20-player roster, including two players from North Texas SC: Jaidyn Contreras and Leonardo Orejarena.

Despite being listed as FC Dallas on the roster below, both players are under contract to North Texas SC. According to our sources, Orejarena has a straight MLS Next Pro contract while Contreras is in the first phase of a hybrid contract.

Group A Schedule – UEFA Friendship Cup

Date Opponent June 1 France June 4 Argentina June 7 Australia

All three matches will be played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland.

Group B features Japan, Portugal, Senegal, and Uruguay.

On Tuesday, June 10, all teams will play a placement match based on the final group standings, with the first-place team in Group A facing the first-place team in Group B for the championship, the two second-place finishers squaring off for third place, and so on.

US U18 ROSTER – MAY/JUNE TRAINING CAMP

Goalkeepers (2): Zackory Campagnolo (Colorado Rapids; Fort Myers, Fla.), Kayne Rizvanovich (Minnesota United; Mettawa, Ill.)

Defenders (6): Andrew Baiera (New York City FC; Darien, Conn.), Dominik Chong-Qui (Atlanta United; Alpharetta, Ga.), Braden Dunham (Atlanta United; Peachtree City, Ga.), Kaiden Moore (Atlanta United; Warner Robins, Ga.), Tyson Pearce (St. Louis City; Saint Charles, Mo.), Jackson Platts (Orlando City; Jacksonville, Fla.)

Midfielders (6): Snyder Brunell (Seattle Sounders; Kirkland, Wash.), Marvin Dills (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Frankfurt am Main, Germany), Colin Guske (Orlando City; Saint Johns, Fla.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami; Weston, Fla.), Ervin Torres Jr. (Austin FC; Laredo, Texas), Blake Willey (Sacramento Republic; Sacramento, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Jaidyn Contreras (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas) , Justin Ellis (Orlando City; Wellington, Fla.), Dino Klapija (RB Leipzig/GER; New York City, N.Y.), Leonardo Orejarena (FC Dallas; Chicago, Ill.) Daniel Pinter (Inter Miami; Boca Raton, Fla.), Colton Swan (Colorado Rapids; Ann Arbor, Mich.)

While all these players are age-eligible for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and this age group will form the core of the team that will attempt to qualify for the next one, the 2027 edition of the tournament.