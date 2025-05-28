Categories International Soccer, MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC, US National Teams

Contreras & Orejarena called into US U18s

by Buzz Carrick

The US U18 Team is set to compete at the upcoming eight-team UEFA Friendship Cup from May 30-June 11 in Nyon, Switzerland. Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc has named a 20-player roster, including two players from North Texas SC: Jaidyn Contreras and Leonardo Orejarena.

Despite being listed as FC Dallas on the roster below, both players are under contract to North Texas SC. According to our sources, Orejarena has a straight MLS Next Pro contract while Contreras is in the first phase of a hybrid contract.

Group A Schedule – UEFA Friendship Cup

DateOpponent
June 1France
June 4Argentina
June 7Australia

All three matches will be played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland.

Group B features Japan, Portugal, Senegal, and Uruguay.

On Tuesday, June 10, all teams will play a placement match based on the final group standings, with the first-place team in Group A facing the first-place team in Group B for the championship, the two second-place finishers squaring off for third place, and so on.

US U18 ROSTER – MAY/JUNE TRAINING CAMP

Goalkeepers (2): Zackory Campagnolo (Colorado Rapids; Fort Myers, Fla.), Kayne Rizvanovich (Minnesota United; Mettawa, Ill.)

Defenders (6): Andrew Baiera (New York City FC; Darien, Conn.), Dominik Chong-Qui (Atlanta United; Alpharetta, Ga.), Braden Dunham (Atlanta United; Peachtree City, Ga.), Kaiden Moore (Atlanta United; Warner Robins, Ga.), Tyson Pearce (St. Louis City; Saint Charles, Mo.), Jackson Platts (Orlando City; Jacksonville, Fla.)

Midfielders (6): Snyder Brunell (Seattle Sounders; Kirkland, Wash.), Marvin Dills (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Frankfurt am Main, Germany), Colin Guske (Orlando City; Saint Johns, Fla.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami; Weston, Fla.), Ervin Torres Jr. (Austin FC; Laredo, Texas), Blake Willey (Sacramento Republic; Sacramento, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Jaidyn Contreras (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Justin Ellis (Orlando City; Wellington, Fla.), Dino Klapija (RB Leipzig/GER; New York City, N.Y.), Leonardo Orejarena (FC Dallas; Chicago, Ill.) Daniel Pinter (Inter Miami; Boca Raton, Fla.), Colton Swan (Colorado Rapids; Ann Arbor, Mich.)

While all these players are age-eligible for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and this age group will form the core of the team that will attempt to qualify for the next one, the 2027 edition of the tournament.

Leonardo Orejarena selected for the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game. (Courtesy FC Dallas)
