Nolan Norris called up for US U20 camp in Egypt

Head coach Marko Mitrović has named a 22-player squad for a camp in Cairo, Egypt, from June 2nd to the 10th. Included in the roster if FC Dallas Homegrown left back Nolan Norris. The U20s will play Colombia on June 7 and face Egypt on June 10.

Norris will likely depart after the game against Philadelphia Union on May 31st.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005 are age-eligible for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup, set for Sept. 27-Oct. 19 in Chile.

Also of interest to FC Dallas fans is former FC Dallas Academy player Matthew Corcoran. He is the son of Atletico Dallas Sporting Director Brian Corcoran.

US U20 ROSTER – JUNE TRAINING CAMP

Goalkeepers (2): Gavin Beavers (Brondby/DEN; Henderson, Nev.), Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona/ESP; Miramar, Fla.)

Defenders (8): Matai Akinmboni (Bournemouth/ENG; Upper Marlboro, Md.), Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.), Luca Bombino (San Diego FC; Saugus, Calif.), Noah Cobb (Atlanta United; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Tate Johnson (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; Tampa, Fla.), Ethan Kohler (Werder Bremen/GER; Campbell, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas) , Francis Westfield (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.)

Midfielders (6): Matthew Corcoran (Nashville SC; Dallas, Texas), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo; Chicago, Ill.), Pedro Soma (FC Barcelona/ESP; Coconut Creek, Fla.)

Forwards (6): Luke Brennan (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.), Kristian Fletcher (D.C. United; Bowie, Md.), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; Unionville, Conn.), Serge Ngoma Jr. (New York Red Bulls; North Plainfield, N.J.), Marcos Zambrano (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR; Gladwyne, Pa.)