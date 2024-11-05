Making FC Dallas better for 2025 – a Buzz plan

I’ll be honest, I am a little bored waiting for FC Dallas’ end-of-season moves and coaching hire.

So I thought it might be fun to talk about improving FC Dallas for 2025. Put out a build I can see making the club better. Maybe even lay out a plan, as shocking of a concept as that might be.

When FC Dallas hires a coach we’ll start talking about that coach in particular and how they will be moving forward. But for now, you’re stuck with my ideas.

Context

Here’s the space I’m operating in… the Hunts own this team. I will be making choices in that context.

So don’t bother commenting with anything ludicrous like “fire the TD” or “sell the team” or “hire Pep” or “trade for Messi.”

I’m “keeping it real.”

My Core MLS Beliefs

I have core concepts I believe in related to MLS, FC Dallas, and roster building.

First, build and play to maximize what you do best. Be the best you can be at the thing you do. Make teams adapt to you. Because there is no relegation in MLS there is no real punishment for losing. Since wins are 3 points, winning is way more important than grinding out some ties by being balanced or some nonsense.

Second, in a cap team, money matters. If you can get a cheaper player performing like an expensive one, get rid of the expensive one.

Third, when in doubt, go young. Having some vets is ok, even important, experience matters. But soccer is a young man’s game and FCD is a ways from being an MLS contender and budget-conscious. They have a better shot at developing some pieces than buying them. Play the kids.

Fourth, spend your money in the spine, right up the middle.

Fifth, if you can get an American – or green card holder – to play a position, do so. International spots are a limited resource.

Lastly, it’s HOT in Dallas. One of the hottest home fields in the world. Play accordingly. Don’t burn your team out.

What Needs to Get Better

I wrote a whole big dive into the 2024 FC Dallas stats and, long story short, they need to improve on both ends. Let’s pick out some key problems that could be upgraded to help this team.

Offense

FCD didn’t create enough good chances, notably with a high avg. shot distance.

FCD stinks at progressive dribbling and take-ons.

Passing overall is fine, but offensive/progressive passes leading to chances are poor.

Defense

Too many shots allowed and at a high on-target rate.

FCD doesn’t press, they defend in a passive’ish mid to low block.

Their keepers are bad at getting crosses, relying on their slightly above avg. aerials won by defenders.

Dallas wants to build out of the back but stinks at it.

Ok, let’s see what we can come up with.

The System

I’m going 4-2-3-1, here’s why.

1. FCD always looked so uncomfortable in a back 3 last year. Most of their defense isn’t used to playing it.

2. They need a top-tier CB for the back four, to go 3 again means getting 2 more starter-grade CBs.

3. A back three means wingbacks and wingbacks have to do a lot of running. See previous about Texas being hot.

4. The 4-2-3-1 low blocks into a 4-4-2 or even a 4-5-1. I like that to help prevent crosses into the box and shots from range. The wide 4 or 5 in the low block helps reduce the space to more easily close down shooters and crossers.

5. The shape gives me three players under Petar Musa, hopefully maximizing the creation of chances for him.

6. The 4-2-3-1 has wingers, which fits a bunch of talent the organization has (like Bernard Kamungo). Wingers also mean you don’t need heavily offensive outside backs and can play more conservatively in that space helping you defend.

7. FCD stinks playing out of the back. The double pivot gives them two deep mids to pass to rather than one. That should help the team get out.

Style of Play

I propose an Oscar Pareja-like sit-deep style with counter-punch capability. Mid to low block defense, allowing the other team to have the ball but then close down the shooters, dribblers, and crossers in the final third. Don’t compact into the box as much, maintain that defensive cover for the bulk of the final third.

Mostly don’t bother with the press other than the quick counter press shortly after a turnover. FCD is good at rapid transition and mistake capitalizing. No high press, let them keep the ball, don’t over-chase getting it back.

Have some players who can counter over the top but mostly try to get forward in quick combos and get the ball to good finishers as you transition into the final third and penalty area. Like they did in the Pareja era.

This isn’t going to be sexy football. Sexy football is really hard in the heat here.

Let’s Make Some Moves

Step 1: Sell Ferreira. I wrote about why selling Jesus Ferreira should be a priority and why moving Paul Arriola’s contract would also be impactful. So I’m not going to waste time on it here.

Step 2: Make Roster moves.

Decline: Eugene Ansah, Liam Fraser, Omar Gonzalez, Amet Korca, Isaiah Parker, Dante Sealy, and Ema Twumasi.

Pick up: Antonio Carrera, Herbert Endeley, Logan Farrington, Malik Henry-Scott, Sam Junqua, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, and Nkosi Tafari.

Step 3: Replace Ferreira in the XI with Logan Farrington. To my eye, Farrington is better playing off the 9, running at people, and slashing. In that way, he’s more like Ferreira than Petar Musa. His off-ball work is fantastic. Sure, if Musa needs a game off, put Farrington at the 9, but the rookie – despite only making 10 starts and playing 1,210 minutes – had 8 assists to lead FCD and was 6th in key passes, 6th in passes into the box, 6th in shot creating actions per 90, and 2nd in goal creating actions.

Step 4: Buy down Arriola. Paul is a tough trade. Maybe San Diego or Austin FC? But for now, I’ll say he’s here and FCD will buy down his cap hit like this year. That’s fine.

Paul will again be a luxury player in 2025. In any given game he can start at any of the three spots under the striker or at either outside back if you want. In reality, he will be 2nd choice at all three underneath spots.

Step 5: Get a TAM/GAM center back. I’ve been saying this since Reto Ziegler left. Since Dallas can’t seem to draft or grow one, go sign a foreign lefty, game-reading, elite-passer center back. It might be pricy, but they should have enough funny money to pull it off. Hopefully, one 26 to 28 years old.

Step 6: Re-sign Sebastien Ibeagha to a better contract number. By adding a new CB1, Ibby and Nkosi Tafari can compete for CB2. But Ibeagha’s 2025 salary option will jump his contract to a TAM salary player and he’s about to be 33. However, he’s in great shape I don’t mind a couple more seasons. Offer him a 2+1 for his one option or something.

Here comes the big one…

Step 7: Use the open DP spot on a 6. Yes, I’m serious. But do you remember how great FCD was with peak Carlos Gruezo? The club has plenty of offensive talent. But they need defensive help. A great 6 helps with that. A great 6 also helps with building from the back and getting into the final third. Look at the value of João Paulo in Seattle, Diego Chara in Portland, or Artur with the Crew.

Yes, Asier Illarramendi is awesome. Re-sign him if you can on a similar number to now. But there is competition for him in the league (*glances at Austin FC*) and maybe abroad. If the price starts climbing, let him go. FCD can’t afford to spend big on a 35-year-old who can’t play 34 games.

Step 8: Let Sebastian Lletget drive the bus for now. Lletget is legit FCD’s best chance-creating central mid with Tsiki Ntsabeleng making some nice contributions. SL was playing fantastic soccer for the 2nd half of 2024 leading the team in assists, pretty much just in that second season. Yes, he’s 32 and that’s a risk. But until FCD can clear some more salary he’s the man.

Important first-half of the season question… Can Alan Velasco be the long-term answer in the middle? If not, the summer window may be the time to sell.

Step 9: Wait on Recovery. The club probably won’t know the prognosis and outcome of Paxton Pomykal and Geovane Jesus‘ injury recoveries until next spring, let alone form. There’s no reason to panic right now. Don’t use (waste) money in those spots until you need to.

In the middle of the park, there is plenty of talent to fill in for Pomykal, in the meantime. If the outcome is bad, use the 1-time person season contact buyout. If he needs another season put him on season-ending IR.

At right back there is plenty of cover. Herbert Endeley is probably the depth choice. Sam Junqua can play that side too. Paul Arriola is a real option. Nkosi Tafari can do it in a pinch. Etc, etc.

Step 10: Play Sam Junqua. Junqua is a better offensive passer and crosser than Marco Farfan. Both are terrific but I’ll use the passing edge Junqua provides. Unless Geovane is still in recovery, then to start the season Junqua is probably right back with Farfan left.

Step 11: Make some moves for the future. Sign Diego Garcia and Nico Gordon from North Texas SC. Bring up Anthony Ramirez as the next homegrown. Since I think FCD should pass on Patrickson Delgado, target something interesting with the third U22 Initiative spot (I will not be shocked if FCD buys Delgado).

The 2025 Opening Day Two-Deep

So here it is, the depth chart for my newly constructed team.

Musa

Scott Velasco

Kamungo Lletget

Ntsebeleng Farrington

Arriola New 6

Norris Cafumana

Illarra Junqua

Farfan TAM CB

Sainte Tafari

or Ibeagha Geovane

Endeley Paes

Carrera

I think that gets them moving in the first direction with some money to move in the summer.