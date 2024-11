FC Dallas midfielder Show Cafumana has been called up for Angola’s men’s national team Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches versus Ghana and Sudan.

Angola takes on Ghana on Friday, Nov. 15 at 1 PM CT from Estádio 11 de Novembro in Belas, Angola. Angola will then play Sudan on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 AM CT.



Cafumana has appeared 43 for Angola. His last appearance was in October for Angola’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches against Niger.

Show Cafumana. (Courtesy SFC Dallas)