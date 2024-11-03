Match photos: North Texas SC vs St Louis City 2, Western Conference Finals, MLS Next Pro

North Texas SC took care of business in extra time, winning their West Final 3-0. Our man Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us some pics. Enjoy.

Logan Farrington fights past a defender in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St. Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Enes Sali attempts a cross in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St. Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Pedrinho (10) and defender Carl Sainte (18) talk before a free kick in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Herbert Endeley (27) races his opponent to the ball in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Abdoul Zanne (7) looks downfield in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC forward Logan Farrington (23) changes direction in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Enes Sale (99) dribbles across the field in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC defender Nolan Norris (32) sends a long pass downfield in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC forward Tarik Scott (41) challenges for the ball in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC defender Nico Gordon (5) passes to the sideline in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC defender Carl Sainte (18) passes out wide in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC forward Tarik Scott (41) dribbles toward goal in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Herbert Endeley (27) sends the ball across goal in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC defender Nico Gordon (5) dribbles upfield in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC forward Tarik Scott (41) flicks the ball over the defender in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC defender Nolan Norris (32) and forward Tarik Scott (41) foul the St Louis SC midfielder in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC forward Malik Henry-Scott (36) passes to the top of the box for the game-winning assist in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Tomas Pondeca (35) is tackled in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Tomas Pondeca (35) cuts into the box in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Nicholas Mendonca (8) pulls the ball back in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Anthony Ramirez shoots for goal in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St. Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Malik Henry-Scott celebrates his game-winning assist in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St. Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Pedrinho (10) controls a pass along the sideline in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Finals against St Louis City 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)