Davison, White, and Coach MacDonald named to USL Super League Team of the Month

Dallas Trinity FC defender Hannah Davison and goalkeeper Madison White have been named to the USL Super League’s Team of the Month for October. Additionally, Head Coach Pauline MacDonald was named the USL Super League Coach of the Month for October, becoming the first female head coach to win the monthly award.

Dallas went undefeated (1-0-2) in October, winning at Spokane Zephyr FC on Oct. 6 (2-1), drawing at DC Power FC on Oct. 16 (0-0), and drawing at home versus Carolina Ascent FC on Oct. 25 (2-2).

Davison headed in her second goal of the season (36’) in Dallas’ 2-1 victory at Spokane Zephyr FC on Oct. 6. Davison’s two goals are tied for the second-most on the team and she leads the team in defensive clearances with 22.

White started all three games and recorded the first clean sheet in club history in Dallas’ 0-0 draw at DC Power FC on Oct. 16.

USL Super League Team of the Month for October

GK: Madison White, DAL

D: Jill Aguilera, CAR

D: Hannah Davison, DAL

D: Claire Constant, DC

D: Celia Gaynor, FTL

M: Sydny Nasello, TB

M: Marley Canales, SPK

M: Sam Kroeger, BKN

M: Mackenzie Pluck, BKN

F: Ashlynn Serepca, CAR

F: Madi Parsons, LEX

Coach of the Month: Pauline MacDonald, DAL

