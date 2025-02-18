The Dallas Cup has announced the return of four-time Super Group champions Tigres UANL at the 2025 Dallas Cup. Tigres with 17 titles has the most trophies in tournament history. The 2025 Dallas Cup will take place from April 13 through April 20.

Tigres U17 championship last year was their 17th Dallas Cup Boot & Ball championship trophies across all age groups including back-to-back Super Group titles in 2018 and 2019 with wins over Arsenal and Villarreal, respectively. Tigres also won the Super Group in 2011 and 2003, making them one of only two clubs to have four Super Group championships (São Paulo FC).

Announced 2025 Super Group Teams

Tigres UANL

Botafogo

Real Madrid

Newcastle United

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Midtjylland

São Paulo FC