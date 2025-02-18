FCD’s Xavier Gomez called into Mexico U15s

FC Dallas forward Xavier Gomez (2010) has been named to the 20-player Mexico U15 roster by Yasser Corona for some friendlies against the US in Arizona.
Gomez plays for the FCD U15s under Chuy Vera and has previously been called into the U15s.
The Independent North Texas Professional Soccer News Source
FC Dallas forward Xavier Gomez (2010) has been named to the 20-player Mexico U15 roster by Yasser Corona for some friendlies against the US in Arizona.
Gomez plays for the FCD U15s under Chuy Vera and has previously been called into the U15s.