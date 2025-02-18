Texoma FC signs defender Angelo Calfo

Texoma FC announced the signing of 26-year-old defender Angelo Calfo on Saturday morning.

Calfo spent time at Gonzaga for his collegiate career. After that, he played for Portland Timbers’ U23 side. Calfo’s most recent playing spell was with Australian side Weston Bears FC.

“Angelo was a player we identified that has huge potential,” said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. “ He is a player that brings clear leadership qualities to the group and has some clear and key attributes that fit beautifully into our playing philosophy.”

Angelo Calfo (Courtesy Texoma Fc)