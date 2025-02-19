2025 Denton Diablos schedule announced

The United Soccer League has announced the 2025 schedules for USL-2 including the Denton Diablos. Denton is playing in the Mid South Division of USL-2.

The Diablos are returning to Texas Woman’s University Pioneer Soccer Park for 2025.

Denton Diablos 2025 Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue Sat, May 17 7:30 pm Little Rock Rangers Pioneer Soccer Park Sat, May 24 7:30 pm McKinney Chupacabras Ron Poe Stadium Thur, May 29 7:30 pm Hattiesburg FC Pioneer Soccer Park Sat, May 31 7:30 pm Mississippi Brilla FC Pioneer Soccer Park Sat, June 7 7 pm Red River FC Airline High School Stadium Wed, June 11 7 pm Little Rock Rangers War Memorial Stadium Sat, June 14 7:30 pm Red River FC Pioneer Soccer Park Thur, June 19 7 pm Hattiesburg FC Tatum Park Sat, June 21 7 pm Mississippi Brilla FC Arrow Field Wed, June 25 7 pm Louisiana Krewe FC Rajin Cajun Soccer Stadium Thur, July 3 7:30 pm Louisiana Krewe FC Pioneer Soccer Park Sat, July 12 7:30 pm McKinney Chupacabras Pioneer Soccer Park Home games in BOLD.