2025 Denton Diablos schedule announced

The United Soccer League has announced the 2025 schedules for USL-2 including the Denton Diablos. Denton is playing in the Mid South Division of USL-2.
The Diablos are returning to Texas Woman’s University Pioneer Soccer Park for 2025.
Denton Diablos 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Sat, May 17
|7:30 pm
|Little Rock Rangers
|Pioneer Soccer Park
|Sat, May 24
|7:30 pm
|McKinney Chupacabras
|Ron Poe Stadium
|Thur, May 29
|7:30 pm
|Hattiesburg FC
|Pioneer Soccer Park
|Sat, May 31
|7:30 pm
|Mississippi Brilla FC
|Pioneer Soccer Park
|Sat, June 7
|7 pm
|Red River FC
|Airline High School Stadium
|Wed, June 11
|7 pm
|Little Rock Rangers
|War Memorial Stadium
|Sat, June 14
|7:30 pm
|Red River FC
|Pioneer Soccer Park
|Thur, June 19
|7 pm
|Hattiesburg FC
|Tatum Park
|Sat, June 21
|7 pm
|Mississippi Brilla FC
|Arrow Field
|Wed, June 25
|7 pm
|Louisiana Krewe FC
|Rajin Cajun Soccer Stadium
|Thur, July 3
|7:30 pm
|Louisiana Krewe FC
|Pioneer Soccer Park
|Sat, July 12
|7:30 pm
|McKinney Chupacabras
|Pioneer Soccer Park