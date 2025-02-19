Categories Denton Diablos, USL

2025 Denton Diablos schedule announced

by Buzz Carrick

The United Soccer League has announced the 2025 schedules for USL-2 including the Denton Diablos. Denton is playing in the Mid South Division of USL-2.

The Diablos are returning to Texas Woman’s University Pioneer Soccer Park for 2025.

Denton Diablos 2025 Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Sat, May 177:30 pmLittle Rock RangersPioneer Soccer Park
Sat, May 247:30 pmMcKinney ChupacabrasRon Poe Stadium
Thur, May 297:30 pmHattiesburg FCPioneer Soccer Park
Sat, May 317:30 pmMississippi Brilla FCPioneer Soccer Park
Sat, June 77 pmRed River FCAirline High School Stadium
Wed, June 117 pmLittle Rock RangersWar Memorial Stadium
Sat, June 147:30 pmRed River FCPioneer Soccer Park
Thur, June 197 pmHattiesburg FC Tatum Park
Sat, June 217 pmMississippi Brilla FCArrow Field
Wed, June 257 pmLouisiana Krewe FCRajin Cajun Soccer Stadium
Thur, July 37:30 pmLouisiana Krewe FCPioneer Soccer Park
Sat, July 127:30 pmMcKinney ChupacabrasPioneer Soccer Park
Home games in BOLD.

