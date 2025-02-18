Sedeh and Vejrostek called into US U16s

US U16 Boys coach Alex Aldaz has called up 24 players for a camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, from February 18th to the 24th. Two FC Dallas U16s, Liam Vejrostek and Samuel Sedeh have been named to the roster.

All players are age-eligible for this year’s 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar although that squad will mostly be made up with 2008s. With the move of FIFA to an annual U17 World Cup, this current U16 team made up of 2009 will help form the roster competing for the 2026 title.

Vejrostek is a left back but can play centrally and often plays above his age group. Sedeh is a fast-rising striker who is mostly playing for the FCD U18s after he got an FCD first-team spring camp invite. It would not be a surprise to see both appear with North Texas SC this season.

U16 Boys Roster February Camp

Goalkeepers (3): Thomas Burchfield (Austin FC; Las Vegas, Nev.), James Donaldson (Atlanta United FC; Woodstock, Ga.), Julian Pierik (Barca Academy; Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Defenders (8): Daniel Barrett (Houston Dynamo FC; Pearland, Texas), Hugo Berg (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Eddie Chadwick (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Wyatt Holt (Charlotte FC; Moseley, Va.), August Nystrom (Portland Timbers; Portland, Ore.), Jackson Pomeroy (Colorado Rapids; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Linkon Ream (Real Salt Lake; Herriman, Utah), Liam Vejrostek (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas)

Midfielders (7): Mateo Aritmendiz (Achilles FC; Bethesda, Md.), Ademar Chavez (FC Cincinnati; Bakersfield, Calif.), Willyam Ferreira (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Graham Ford (Barca Academy; Pleasant Grove, Utah), Isaiah Mendoza (Philadelphia Union; Salinas, Calif.), Peter Molinari (New York City FC; Bayside, N.Y.), Roko Pehar (Chicago Fire FC; Glenview, Ill.)

Forwards (6): James Bilden (New York City FC; New Canaan, Conn.), Mattheo Dimareli (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Immanuel Ewing (Columbus Crew; Merced, Calif.), Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Samuel Sedeh (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Kairo Smith-Phillips (Crystal Palace/ENG; London, England)