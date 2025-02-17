Fort Worth Vaqueros to launch women’s team in WPSL

Fort Worth Vaqueros have announced the launch of a women’s team, branded Fort Worth Vaqueras, that will play in the WPSL. The club has scheduled tryouts in March-April and has hired a coach in Sergio Bernal.

Bernal is a former professional goalkeeper who played over 500 games in LigaMX for UNAM Pumas. He retired in 2010 and this seems to be his first foray into pro coaching.

The WPSL is currently the 2nd highest tier of women’s soccer in the US and they operate at what is, unofficially, the 4th tier. That’s the same level as the NPSL (the league of the Vaqueros), USL-2, and The League for Clubs. There currently are no D2 or D3 women’s leagues in the US, although a “WPSL Pro” is in the works at the D3 level.

The Vaqueras should be playing the same summer’ish schedule as the Vaqueros.