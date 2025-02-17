Three locals called into US U17 Women’s February camp

The US U17 Women’s National Team is holding a February camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, as part of their continued preparation for Concacaf qualifying for the 2025 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup. Three DFW locals have been named to head coach Katie Schoepfer’s 24-player roster for the training camp running from February 18th to the 25th: Rhiannon Mahon and Kamiya Beck from Solar SC and London Young from FC Dallas.

This year marks the beginning of an annual FIFA World Cup for U-17 women (and men) which will be held in Morocco for the next five years. To be age-eligible for the upcoming U-17 WWC, players must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2008.

The Concacaf qualifying event will be staged in late March/early April at a site to be determined. Unlike past years, there will be no tournament ending in a champion and instead consist of three groups of four teams each with round-robin competitions. The group winners and best second-place team will book tickets to Morocco.

US U17 Women’s Palm Beach Camp Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Hannah Folliard (Galaxy SC; Plainfield, Ill.), Elli Johnson (Real Colorado; Fort Collins, Colo.), Peyton Trayer (Slammers FC HB Koge; Aliso Viejo, Calif.)

Defenders (8): Miya Alamares (Davis Legacy SC; Woodland, Calif.), Natalie Chudowsky (New York SC; Westport, Conn.), Izzy Dalke (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Belleville, Ill.), Claire Kessenger (CE Europa Femenino; Barcelona, Spain), Rhiannon Mahon (Solar SC; Celina, Texas), Cali O’Neill (North Carolina Courage Academy; Durham, N.C.), Sydney Schmidt (Jacksonville FC; St. Johns, Fla.), London Young (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas)

Midfielders (6): Brooke Bunton (Jacksonville FC; Green Cove Springs, Fla.), Reese Canada (Michigan Hawks; Fenton, Mich.), Addison Feldman (Utah Celtic FC; Salt Lake City, Utah), Paige Pasinski (SC del Sol; Phoenix, Ariz.), Chloe Sadler (La Roca FC; Hyde Park, Utah), Charlee Siria (Ohio Elite SA; Lexington, Ky.)

Forwards (7): Kamiya Beck (Solar SC; Lancaster, Texas), Maggie Currie (MVLA SC; San Jose, Calif.), Lily Jeakle (Nationals SC; Lake Orion, Mich.), Elayna Kocher (Penn Fusion SA; Allentown, Pa.), Ella Kral (Lamorinda SC; Berkeley, Calif.), Peyton Marinos (Southern California Blues SC; Irvine, Calif.), Nyanya Touray (Bethesda SC; Silver Spring, Md.)