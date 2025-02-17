Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Final 2025 FC Dallas roster construction check in

At the start of the offseason, I asked the question “is this going to be a new team or the same old side?” We now have most of the answer as FCD cleared the deck and started building toward… something.

Spring camp is over and FC Dallas begins the season this weekend. So here’s where the roster build stands, in our estimation, today.

Buzz’s Roster Build Model for FC Dallas 2025

This is the same roster model I’ve used for years and it has yet to let me down. I’ve applied what we’ve seen this spring with FCD in placing the players in the model.

The model: three forwards, four wings, two attacking mids, two linking mids, two holding mids, two outside backs on each side, 5 center backs, three goalkeepers, and five extra players that are usually developmental.

Andre Zanotta, and thus Dan Hunt, believe in versatility and flexibility so some of these player pieces could be shifted to fit holes but the model holds up once again.

Remember this is not a depth chart, it’s a positional coverage map.

Homegrowns are in red.
New players are in purple.
The remaining holes are in blue.

2024 to 2025 was a big overhaul.

Ros #PosPlayerNotes
1F 1Petar MusaInt 1, DP 1
2F 2Logan Farrington
3F 3Tarik ScottHG
4W 1Anderson JulioTAM, Int 2
5W 2Leo ChuU22
6W 3Bernard Kamungo
7W 4Anthony RamirezHG
8AM 1Luchio AcostaDP 2
9AM 2PedrinhoInt 3
10LM 1Sebastian LletgetTAM
11LM2Tsiki Ntsabeleng
12DM 1Show CafumanaInt 4
13DM 2RamiroInt 5
14LB 1Marco Farfan
15LB 2Nolan NorrisHG
16CB 1Sebastien IbeaghaTAM
17CB 2Osaze UrhoghideTAM?, Int 6
18CB 3Lalas Abubakar
19CB 4A player between CB1 & CB4
20CB 5Alvaro AugustoInt 7
21RB 1Shaq MooreTAM?
22RB 2Enzo Newman
23G 1Maarten Paes
24G 2Antonio CarreraHG
25G 3Michael CollodiHG
26RB/WHerbert Endeley
27LM 3Paxton PomykalTAM
28AM 3Patrickson DelgadoInt 8
29LM 4Diego GarciaHG
30UTPick your poison

The Holes

So the model says FCD still needs a center back. And due to player profiles and injuries, I’d throw in a central mid of a holding-mid persuasion. Lastly, perhaps a U22 wing? That last one might require someone to depart.

Injured Reserve

Geovane Jesus (U22, Int) is probably going on the season-long injured reserve although that’s not official yet. Making this move opens up his roster/int/u22 spots.

Roster Notes

FC Dallas has two open roster spots that could be either senior roster or supplemental depending on salaries and how you shift/buydown players.

Los Toros have one open international spot.

FCD also has either one DP spot and two U22 Initiative spots open (3/3 model).
OR…
they have three open 22 Initiative spots (2/4 model). This version gets them $2 mil in extra GAM for 2025.

I’ve plugged Nolan Norris in at left back despite the he played very little left back this spring due to Academy player Josh Torquato taking that role. But most people around the team seem to think they are content to go into the season with Norris as the 2nd LB… perhaps in part because Marco Farfan is such a minute eater.

Off-Roster Homegrowns

This is a new name and status for homegrowns that aren’t in the 30-player roster. They can play up to six regular season games and as many Cup games as they want without being added to the senior roster.

These players will probably spend 90% of the time on the North Texas SC roster.

Ros #PosPlayerNotes
316/8Alejandro UrzuaHG
32RBMalachi MolinaHG
33WDaniel BaranHG

