Final 2025 FC Dallas roster construction check in

At the start of the offseason, I asked the question “is this going to be a new team or the same old side?” We now have most of the answer as FCD cleared the deck and started building toward… something.
Spring camp is over and FC Dallas begins the season this weekend. So here’s where the roster build stands, in our estimation, today.
Buzz’s Roster Build Model for FC Dallas 2025
This is the same roster model I’ve used for years and it has yet to let me down. I’ve applied what we’ve seen this spring with FCD in placing the players in the model.
The model: three forwards, four wings, two attacking mids, two linking mids, two holding mids, two outside backs on each side, 5 center backs, three goalkeepers, and five extra players that are usually developmental.
Andre Zanotta, and thus Dan Hunt, believe in versatility and flexibility so some of these player pieces could be shifted to fit holes but the model holds up once again.
Remember this is not a depth chart, it’s a positional coverage map.
Homegrowns are in red.
New players are in purple.
The remaining holes are in blue.
2024 to 2025 was a big overhaul.
|Ros #
|Pos
|Player
|Notes
|1
|F 1
|Petar Musa
|Int 1, DP 1
|2
|F 2
|Logan Farrington
|3
|F 3
|Tarik Scott
|HG
|4
|W 1
|Anderson Julio
|TAM, Int 2
|5
|W 2
|Leo Chu
|U22
|6
|W 3
|Bernard Kamungo
|7
|W 4
|Anthony Ramirez
|HG
|8
|AM 1
|Luchio Acosta
|DP 2
|9
|AM 2
|Pedrinho
|Int 3
|10
|LM 1
|Sebastian Lletget
|TAM
|11
|LM2
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
|12
|DM 1
|Show Cafumana
|Int 4
|13
|DM 2
|Ramiro
|Int 5
|14
|LB 1
|Marco Farfan
|15
|LB 2
|Nolan Norris
|HG
|16
|CB 1
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|TAM
|17
|CB 2
|Osaze Urhoghide
|TAM?, Int 6
|18
|CB 3
|Lalas Abubakar
|19
|CB 4
|A player between CB1 & CB4
|20
|CB 5
|Alvaro Augusto
|Int 7
|21
|RB 1
|Shaq Moore
|TAM?
|22
|RB 2
|Enzo Newman
|23
|G 1
|Maarten Paes
|24
|G 2
|Antonio Carrera
|HG
|25
|G 3
|Michael Collodi
|HG
|26
|RB/W
|Herbert Endeley
|27
|LM 3
|Paxton Pomykal
|TAM
|28
|AM 3
|Patrickson Delgado
|Int 8
|29
|LM 4
|Diego Garcia
|HG
|30
|UT
|Pick your poison
The Holes
So the model says FCD still needs a center back. And due to player profiles and injuries, I’d throw in a central mid of a holding-mid persuasion. Lastly, perhaps a U22 wing? That last one might require someone to depart.
Injured Reserve
Geovane Jesus (U22, Int) is probably going on the season-long injured reserve although that’s not official yet. Making this move opens up his roster/int/u22 spots.
Roster Notes
FC Dallas has two open roster spots that could be either senior roster or supplemental depending on salaries and how you shift/buydown players.
Los Toros have one open international spot.
FCD also has either one DP spot and two U22 Initiative spots open (3/3 model).
OR…
they have three open 22 Initiative spots (2/4 model). This version gets them $2 mil in extra GAM for 2025.
I’ve plugged Nolan Norris in at left back despite the he played very little left back this spring due to Academy player Josh Torquato taking that role. But most people around the team seem to think they are content to go into the season with Norris as the 2nd LB… perhaps in part because Marco Farfan is such a minute eater.
Off-Roster Homegrowns
This is a new name and status for homegrowns that aren’t in the 30-player roster. They can play up to six regular season games and as many Cup games as they want without being added to the senior roster.
These players will probably spend 90% of the time on the North Texas SC roster.
|Ros #
|Pos
|Player
|Notes
|31
|6/8
|Alejandro Urzua
|HG
|32
|RB
|Malachi Molina
|HG
|33
|W
|Daniel Baran
|HG