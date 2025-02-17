Final 2025 FC Dallas roster construction check in

At the start of the offseason, I asked the question “is this going to be a new team or the same old side?” We now have most of the answer as FCD cleared the deck and started building toward… something.

Spring camp is over and FC Dallas begins the season this weekend. So here’s where the roster build stands, in our estimation, today.

Buzz’s Roster Build Model for FC Dallas 2025

This is the same roster model I’ve used for years and it has yet to let me down. I’ve applied what we’ve seen this spring with FCD in placing the players in the model.

The model: three forwards, four wings, two attacking mids, two linking mids, two holding mids, two outside backs on each side, 5 center backs, three goalkeepers, and five extra players that are usually developmental.

Andre Zanotta, and thus Dan Hunt, believe in versatility and flexibility so some of these player pieces could be shifted to fit holes but the model holds up once again.

Remember this is not a depth chart, it’s a positional coverage map.

Homegrowns are in red.

New players are in purple.

The remaining holes are in blue.

2024 to 2025 was a big overhaul.

Ros # Pos Player Notes 1 F 1 Petar Musa Int 1, DP 1 2 F 2 Logan Farrington 3 F 3 Tarik Scott HG 4 W 1 Anderson Julio TAM, Int 2 5 W 2 Leo Chu U22 6 W 3 Bernard Kamungo 7 W 4 Anthony Ramirez HG 8 AM 1 Luchio Acosta DP 2 9 AM 2 Pedrinho Int 3 10 LM 1 Sebastian Lletget TAM 11 LM2 Tsiki Ntsabeleng 12 DM 1 Show Cafumana Int 4 13 DM 2 Ramiro Int 5 14 LB 1 Marco Farfan 15 LB 2 Nolan Norris HG 16 CB 1 Sebastien Ibeagha TAM 17 CB 2 Osaze Urhoghide TAM?, Int 6 18 CB 3 Lalas Abubakar 19 CB 4 A player between CB1 & CB4 20 CB 5 Alvaro Augusto Int 7 21 RB 1 Shaq Moore TAM? 22 RB 2 Enzo Newman 23 G 1 Maarten Paes 24 G 2 Antonio Carrera HG 25 G 3 Michael Collodi HG 26 RB/W Herbert Endeley 27 LM 3 Paxton Pomykal TAM 28 AM 3 Patrickson Delgado Int 8 29 LM 4 Diego Garcia HG 30 UT Pick your poison

The Holes

So the model says FCD still needs a center back. And due to player profiles and injuries, I’d throw in a central mid of a holding-mid persuasion. Lastly, perhaps a U22 wing? That last one might require someone to depart.

Injured Reserve

Geovane Jesus (U22, Int) is probably going on the season-long injured reserve although that’s not official yet. Making this move opens up his roster/int/u22 spots.

Roster Notes

FC Dallas has two open roster spots that could be either senior roster or supplemental depending on salaries and how you shift/buydown players.

Los Toros have one open international spot.

FCD also has either one DP spot and two U22 Initiative spots open (3/3 model).

OR…

they have three open 22 Initiative spots (2/4 model). This version gets them $2 mil in extra GAM for 2025.

I’ve plugged Nolan Norris in at left back despite the he played very little left back this spring due to Academy player Josh Torquato taking that role. But most people around the team seem to think they are content to go into the season with Norris as the 2nd LB… perhaps in part because Marco Farfan is such a minute eater.

Off-Roster Homegrowns

This is a new name and status for homegrowns that aren’t in the 30-player roster. They can play up to six regular season games and as many Cup games as they want without being added to the senior roster.

These players will probably spend 90% of the time on the North Texas SC roster.

Ros # Pos Player Notes 31 6/8 Alejandro Urzua HG 32 RB Malachi Molina HG 33 W Daniel Baran HG