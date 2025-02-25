FCD’s Christian Guillen & Justus Jones called into US U15s for Mexico friendlies

The US U15s are set for a pair of friendlies against Mexico in Mesa, Arizona, on Feb. 28 and March 2. New head coach Ross Brady has called in 24 players for a camp including FC Dallas center back Christian Guillen and left back Justus Jones.

The two games are the first of the new cycle for the 2010s. All players are age-eligible for this summer’s 2025 Concacaf U-15 Boys’ Championship.

On the Mexico roster is FCD U15 Xavier Gomez.

Gomez, Guillen, and Jones all play for the FC Dallas U15s.

U15 ROSTER FOR MEXICO FRIENDLIES

GOALKEEPERS (3): Emmanuel Arias (Nashville SC; Antioch, Tenn.), Connor Dale (Inter Miami CF; West Palm Beach, Fla.), Jason Nemo (Chicago Fire FC; Evanston, Ill.)

DEFENDERS (8): Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz (Charlotte FC; Concord, N.C.), Luca Antongirolami (Sporting Kansas City; Kansas City, Mo.), Jackson Bowman (Houston Dynamo FC; Spring, Texas), Christian Guillen Lopez (FC Dallas; Plano, Texas), Justus Jones (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas), Owen Jorgensen (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Mo.), Brenden Leon (Portland Timbers; Gates, Ore.), Finn McCraney (Chicago Fire FC; Darien, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Samuel Diaz Gallego (Philadelphia Union; Richmond, Va.), Vinny Garcia (LA Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.), Christopher Morales (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Noe Santillan (Atlanta United FC; Lawrenceville, Ga.), Nathan Tchoumba (Colorado Rapids; Aurora, Colo.), Robert Turdean (Chicago Fire FC; Niles, Ill.), Niccolo Vafiades (New York City FC; Pelham, N.Y.)

FORWARDS (6): Ikenna Chidebe (LA Galaxy; Rancho Palos Verdes, CA), Timoni Gbalajobi (Philadelphia Union; Cherry Hill, N.J.), Camilo Guerrero (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Alexander Hernandez (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Kane Kraus (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Mo.), Blake Wilson (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Mo.)

Christian Guillén And Justus Jones.