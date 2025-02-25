Categories Texoma FC, USL

Texoma FC signs midfielder Ajmeer Spengler

Texoma FC have announced the signing of midfielder Ajmeer Spengler.  Spengler, currently 24-years-old, spent last season playing for USL League One side South Georgia Tormenta.

Spengler spent his collegiate career at The University of South Florida. Over his USL League One career, Spengler has scored 2 goals and tallied 6 assists. In college, Spengler had a total of 17 G/A with 9 goals and 8 assists. 

“We are excited to add a player of Ajmeer’s quality to our attacking options.” said Assistant Coach, Ben Clarvis. “He is a player that can create and score goals out of nothing and will be one the fans will love to watch.”

Ajmeer Spengler (Courtesy Texoma FC)
