Geovane Jesus placed on season ending injured reserve by FC Dallas

As 3rd Degree reported back in January was the plan, FC Dallas today placed Geovane Jesus on the Season Ending Injury list. He will now miss the entire 2025 season.

Jesus tore his ACL tear in training on Sept. 13th of 2023 and missed the 2024 campaign.

But…

Jesus underwent surgery this week to address cartilage damage in his right knee. The procedure was performed on Monday, Feb. 24.

Jesus is under contract through 2026 with a 2027 option.

Geovane Jesus models the One Planet Kit, 2023. (Courtesy FC Dallas)