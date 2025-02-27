Fort Worth’s FC Revolution joins The League for Clubs

FC Revolution of Fort Worth has joined The League for Clubs for 2025. FC Revolution was founded in 2021 and has played in the Metroplex Premier League (MPL) and United Premier Soccer League (UPSL).

For those unclear, The League for Clubs is the league in which FC Dallas is fielding a U23 team and the same tier of soccer as Fort Worth Vaqueros (NPSL), Denton Diablos (USL-2), and McKinney Chupacabras (USL-2).

FC Revolution will play their home games at Scarborough-Handley Field (Just east of 820 at 180). The field has a capacity of 5000 seats and hosts many other Fort Worth ISD sporting events.

“Joining The League presents a thrilling opportunity for our club,” said Mechac Mashaka, FC Revolution Club Director/Manager. “The high level of competition will significantly challenge our players and generate excitement amongst our passionate fanbase. We anticipate strong community support, creating an electrifying atmosphere at each game. The club and our partners are excited about this new chapter and eagerly await its unfolding.”

FC Revolution will compete in the Central Region in 2025. They are the seventh announced club to join TLfC that is based in Texas, joining FC Dallas U23s, Corinthians FC of San Antonio, Central Texas Coyotes (Temple), Austin United FC, Houston Regals SCA, and The Rio Grande Valley Soccer Project, which will be officially named in March. Tulsa Athletic, FC Wichita, and Oklahoma City 1889 are also in the Central Region.

FC Revolution is also fielding a team in the NISA Nation.