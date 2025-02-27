North Texas SC signs Indiana netminder JT Harms

North Texas SC has signed Indiana University captain and goalkeeper JT Harms to a one-year contract with a club option for the 2026 season.

“JT brings a lot of qualities from a top NCAA Division I program. He’s a confident kid who helps guide those around him,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “He’s brave, has good hands and a calmness in the build. He is a fantastic addition to our squad and adds even more competition to our goalkeeping union, which serves us well.”

Harms began his collegiate career at Duke University, where he made four appearances from 2020-22. Harms spend his final two seasons at Indiana University, making 63 appearances with a 0.97 goals-against average, 18 shutouts, and 165 saves. Harms led IU to the 2023 Big Ten Championship and two Big Ten regular-season titles.

The Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, native played for the Columbus Crew Academy from 2018-19,

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: John Tyler Harms

Preferred Name: JT Harms

Connect with Harms: Instagram | X

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: March 1, 2002 (22)

Birthplace: Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Nationality: American

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 181 lbs.

Last Club: Indiana University

Transaction: North Texas SC signs goalkeeper JT Harms to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the 2025 season, with a club option for 2026.