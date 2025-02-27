CF Monterrey returns for 2025 Dallas Cup Super Group

The Dallas Cup has announced that CF Monterrey will again compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2025 Dallas Cup. This year marks the 22nd Super Group appearance of Rayados, the most of any individual club in Dallas Cup history.



Despite the club’s strong track record, the Monterrey has yet to win a Super Group title. Since 2015, Monterrey has twice reached the championship final, in 2015 and 2017, while making five semifinal appearances. Having won 16 titles across all other age groups, CF Monterrey returns in 2025 with its sights set on finally lifting the elusive Super Group Boot & Ball trophy.

Announced 2025 Super Group Teams

CF Monterrey

Tigres UANL

Botafogo

Real Madrid

Newcastle United

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Midtjylland

São Paulo FC

