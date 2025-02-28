Categories Fort Worth Vaqueros, NPSL

Fort Worth Vaqueros 2025 schedule released

The National Premier Soccer League has announced the 2025 schedules for the NPSL including the Fort Worth Vaqueros. Vaqueros is playing in the Lone Star Conference of NPSL.

Vaqueros play at W.O. Barnes Stadium.



DateTimeOpponentVenue
Sat, May 107:30 pmOklahoma United FCW.O. Barnes Stadium
Sat, May 177:30 pmWest Texas FCW.O. Barnes Stadium
Sat, May 24TBDArkansas Wolves SCC.W. Lewis Stadium (Benton AR)
Tues, May 27TBDOklahoma United FCChad Richison Stadium (U of Cent Ok)
Thur, May 297:30 pmArkansas Wolves SCW.O. Barnes Stadium
Wed, June 4TBDLubbock MatadoresLowery Field
Thur, June 127:30 pmFC BrownsvilleW.O. Barnes Stadium
Sat, June 21TBDFC BrownsvilleBrownsville Sports Park
Wed, June 25TBDWest Texas FCAstound Broadband Stadium
Sat, July 57:30 pmCF 10 Houston FCW.O. Barnes Stadium
Home games in Bold

