Fort Worth Vaqueros 2025 schedule released

The National Premier Soccer League has announced the 2025 schedules for the NPSL including the Fort Worth Vaqueros. Vaqueros is playing in the Lone Star Conference of NPSL.
Vaqueros play at W.O. Barnes Stadium.
Denton Diablos 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Sat, May 10
|7:30 pm
|Oklahoma United FC
|W.O. Barnes Stadium
|Sat, May 17
|7:30 pm
|West Texas FC
|W.O. Barnes Stadium
|Sat, May 24
|TBD
|Arkansas Wolves SC
|C.W. Lewis Stadium (Benton AR)
|Tues, May 27
|TBD
|Oklahoma United FC
|Chad Richison Stadium (U of Cent Ok)
|Thur, May 29
|7:30 pm
|Arkansas Wolves SC
|W.O. Barnes Stadium
|Wed, June 4
|TBD
|Lubbock Matadores
|Lowery Field
|Thur, June 12
|7:30 pm
|FC Brownsville
|W.O. Barnes Stadium
|Sat, June 21
|TBD
|FC Brownsville
|Brownsville Sports Park
|Wed, June 25
|TBD
|West Texas FC
|Astound Broadband Stadium
|Sat, July 5
|7:30 pm
|CF 10 Houston FC
|W.O. Barnes Stadium