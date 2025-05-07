FC Dallas vs AV Alta FC, US Open Cup – game info and lineup prediction

Your local MLS side FC Dallas begins its 2025 US Open Cup run tonight with a home match against AV Alta FC at 7 pm in Toyota Stadium in the Round of 32. The Cup is almost certainly FCD’s best shot at a trophy this year with the partial MLS field taking part.

Dallas has won two US Open Cups in 1997 and 2016, and they were runner-ups in 2005 and 2007. You can read more about FC Dallas’ Cup history here.

The winner of this match faces New York Red Bulls, who knocked off Colorado Springs Switchbacks 4-1 yesterday.

AV Alta FC

AV Alta FC is based in Lancaster, California, in the Antelope Valley of the Western Mojave Desert north of LA. They were founded in 2023 by John Smelzer, and 2025 is their inaugural season of play. Alta is coached by Brian Kleiban, who has had coaching roles with FC Barcelona, Los Angeles FC, and Chivas USA.

AVA knocked off Orange County SC 4-2 in PKs after a 2-2 tie in the Third Round, took care of LAFC 2 by a 2-1 score line in the Second Round, and won their First Round opener 3-1 over Ventura County Fusion. Dallas is their first Cup trip outside their home state.

AV Alta FC is a USL League One side, the same league that Texoma FC plays in. They are currently in 8th place with a 2-0-3 record (6 pts). Officially, USL-1 is the same tier of professional soccer as MLS Next Pro, the league North Texas SC plays in. But most observers, including myself, would tell you that USL-1 – a league of pros of all ages – is better than MLS Next Pro – which is mostly a U23 league.

Former FC Dallas keeper Carlos Avilez plays for AV Alta, he was the 29th Homegrown in club history and won the USL-1 title with North Texas SC in 2019. Former Minnesota United midfielder Miguel Aiarra also plays for Alta and was the club’s first-ever player.

Broadcast Info

TV: Paramount+

– TV: Maura Sheridan and Gary Bailey.

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Sam Hale, and Steve Davis.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

From this weekend’s game.

Léo Chú – Knee (Out)

Marco Farfan – Legs (Out)

Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out)

Sebastian Lletget- Upper Leg (Out)

Petar Musa – Ankle (Questionable)

Enzo Newman – Knee (Out)

AV Alta FC

Unknown.

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Head Coach Eric Quill is still a bit handcuffed by injuries, and while he will want to win this game, he will likely do so with an eye on this weekend’s game against RSL where he will be without Ramiro due to yellow card accumulation. So he might as well give the 31-year-old a game off and start Kaick in that holding spot.

Other than Ramiro, perhaps a game off each for heavy minute load players, Osaze Urhoghide (24), Lucho Acosta (30), and Sebastien Ibeagha (33) are on the offer. Rotate in Lalas Abubakar, Alvaro Augusto, and Patrickson Delgado.

We’ve said a million times, Quill would prefer 4-2-3-1, but he’s had the most success with the 4-3-1-2, which you can call a diamond 4 if you like. So I suggest sticking with that even though I am resting Acosta in my prediction.

While we expect Petar Musa to return this weekend and Paxton Pomykal the week after, along with, perhaps, Marco Farfan and Sebastian Lletget, there’s no need to force them into this one.

Michael Collodi could play instead of Maarten Paes, but there’s no real reason to rotate a keeper just because. Paes’ next call-up, we think, won’t be till June.

I would love for Diego Garcia to get a start, but FCD can’t rotate everyone.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs AV Alta FC in the 2025 US Open Cup.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Josh Torquato (NTSC LB)

Bernie Kamungo

Osaze Urhoghide

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Anthony Ramirez

Diego Garcia

Daniel Baran

Tarik Scott

Malachi Molina, a homegrown, might have been named to the bench over Torquato, but he subbed off injured in the last NTSC game.

Kits

FC Dallas should be in their red and blue primary setup with AC Alta in their away uniform, seen here.

Officials

REFEREE: Sergii Demianchuk

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Jennifer Garner, Seun Shay Yinka Kehinde

4TH OFFICIAL: Reyes Vargas

More Game Info

FCD All-Time Open Cup Record: 38-24-6

FCD All-Time Open Cup Home Record: 23-7-3

FC Dallas is 1-3-0 at home in 2025 MLS play.

FCD has scored 1 goal all season in the first 30 minutes of games, but has given up 8.