Dallas Trinity announces 2025-26 schedule

It’s not quite what we’re used to, but Dallas Trinity FC today announced its 2025/26 schedule. Yes, that’s next season’s schedule before the current season has ended.

Season two for the Trinity kicks off on Saturday, August 23rd, versus Spokane Zephyr FC at the Cotton Bowl and will run through May 16th, 2026. A four-team playoff will follow, with the Super League Final taking place on the weekend of May 2026.

Trinity will play 28 matches divided into Fall and Spring sections, separated by a mid-season Winter Break.

Dallas Trinity 2025-26 Schedule

Date Time Opponent Saturday, August 23 7:30 PM vs Spokane Zephyr Saturday, August 30 7:30 PM vs Brooklyn FC Saturday, September 6 6:30 PM at Sporting JAX Saturday, September 13 6:30 PM at Fort Lauderdale United FC Saturday, September 20 6:30 PM at Tampa Bay Sun FC Friday, September 26 5:00 PM at Lexington SC Sunday, October 12 6:00 PM at Spokane Zephyr Sunday, November 2 4:00 PM vs DC Power FC Saturday, November 8 4:00 PM vs Sporting JAX Saturday, November 15 8:00 PM at Spokane Zephyr Saturday, December 6 2:30 PM vs DC Power FC Saturday, December 13 2:30 PM vs Carolina Ascent FC Saturday, December 20 2:30 PM vs Lexington SC Saturday, January 31 4:00 PM vs Brooklyn FC Saturday, February 7 6:30 PM at Fort Lauderdale United FC Saturday, February 14 1:00 PM at Lexington SC Saturday, February 21 1:00 PM at Carolina Ascent FC Friday, March 13 6:00 PM at DC Power FC Wednesday, March 18 7:30 PM vs Lexington SC Sunday, March 22 4:00 PM vs Sporting JAX Tuesday, March 31 7:30 PM vs Tampa Bay Sun FC Saturday, April 4 7:00 PM vs Spokane Zephyr Saturday, April 11 3:00 PM at Brooklyn FC Sunday, April 19 4:00 PM vs Carolina Ascent FC Saturday, April 25 3:00 PM at Brooklyn FC Friday, May 1 6:00 PM at DC Power FC Saturday, May 9 6:30 PM at Tampa Bay Sun FC Saturday, May 16 7:30 PM vs Fort Lauderdale United FC Home games at the Cotton Bowl

That’s a tough run in with 4 of the last 6 on the road.