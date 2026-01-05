FC Dallas signs SMU’s senior center back Slade Starnes

FC Dallas has signed FCD Academy product and SMU senior center back Slade Starnes to a homegrown deal. Captain at SMU this season, Starnes was named ACC tournament MVP, Second Team All-American, and MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist. He led the Ponies to their 1st ACC Championship.

Starnes spent three seasons at Furman before transferring to SMU, earning Second Team All-Southern Conference and First Team All-Southern Conference honors, and served as team captain during his junior year.

Slade was captain of the FCD Academy during his high days in Frisco. He played for Texas United and the FC Dallas U23s during his summers. Slade was also on our most recent college homegrown list.

Starnes leaves college with 65 games, 63 starts, 7 goals, and 8 assists (note the high goals and assists for a center back).

Name: Slade Starnes

Pronunciation: slayd stARNZ

Connect with Starnes: X|Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: Oct. 10, 2003 (22)

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Nationality: American

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185 lbs.

Last Club: SMU

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Slade Starnes to a Homegrown deal through June 2027 with options for 2027-28 and 2028-29.

Slade Starnes at Furman. (Courtesy Furman)