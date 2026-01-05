North Texas SC’s end of 2025 roster purge now official

North Texas SC, the development club of FC Dallas, finally announced its end-of-2025 roster moves, making the news we reported back in October official.

The club did not exercise the club options for James Bulkeley, Gianluca Cangiano, Momo Cisset, Gavin Gall, JT Harms, Leo Orejarena, and Faisu Sangare.

Aaron Essel and Jackson DuBois’ loans have expired.

Defender Kaka Scabin, and midfielders Jaidyn Contreras, and Caleb Swann signed Homegrown contracts with FC Dallas.

Defender Isaiah Kaakoush has re-signed with North Texas SC. That is an interesting development as he had an option for 2026 and tore his ACL (he’ll miss most of 2026). According to our sources, this is a new hybrid deal.

2026 North Texas SC Roster

Goalkeepers (1): Nico Montoya

Defenders (2): Isaiah Kaakoush, Zach Molomo

Midfielders (2): Favour Aroyameh, Marlon Luccin

Forwards (1): Sam Sedeh