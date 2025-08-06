FC Dallas sells Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL

The news has been simmering for a time, and finally got over the line, FC Dallas has sold defender Marco Farfan to Club Tigres UANL of Liga MX for an unannounced fee. At the time of his transfer, he was the fourth-longest tenured player on the roster.

Farfan made 121 appearances for FC Dallas over three-and-a-half seasons, recording three goals and eight assists.

“Dallas is a place that I never expected to be, but now, it will always be home,” said Farfan. “It is a special place because of the people I’ve met, the fans of this club, and the people around here. The fans have made it home for me, so Dallas will always have a special place in my heart.”

FC Dallas sold Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to Tigres earlier this season.

3rd Degree’s Take

This sale isn’t anti-Farfan, it’s just how business is done in soccer and MLS specifically.

In a salary cap league, when you have young and cheaper talent coming through, the club should sell its more veteran talent that has a higher salary.

So in FCD’s case, the presence and performance of Nolan Norris and Josh Torquato – and perhaps Zach Molomo at North Texas SC and Liam Vejrostek in the Academy – means they can, and should, move Farfan.

We were going to suggest moving Farfan in the upcoming off-season, but with the money is on the table now, FCD is right to do the deal now.

