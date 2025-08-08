FC Dallas sells Lucho Acosta to Fluminense

FC Dallas has transferred Lucho Acosta to Fluminense FC in Brazil. Terms of the deal are undisclosed.

“Signing Lucho Acosta was a calculated move for our club, and we were excited about what he could bring to FC Dallas. His legacy in MLS is undeniable, and while this chapter was shorter than we imagined, we respect Lucho’s desire to be closer to home and thank him for his contributions this season,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “As we look ahead, this move gives us the opportunity to reshape our roster and continue building a team that plays with purpose, pride, and intensity.”

Acosta signed with FC Dallas on Feb. 12, 2025, after the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player marked the largest cash-for-player trade in Major League Soccer history when FCD bought him from FC Cincinnati for $5 mil with a $1 mil if marks were met.

“This transfer opens both roster and financial flexibility,” said FC Dallas Chief Soccer Officer André Zanotta. “We remain committed to building a squad that aligns with our long-term vision: dynamic, competitive, and committed to our style of play. We’re focused on making smart additions that elevate our team and reflect the ambition of this club.”

With the Burn, Acosta made 21 appearances with five goals and an assist. On March 29, he became the seventh player in MLS to record at least 75 goals and 75 assists with his goal against Sporting Kansas City.

Acosta reached 300 domestic appearances in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against AV ALTA FC on May 7, 2025. After nine seasons in MLS, Acosta departs with 272 MLS regular-season games played, 77 goals, and 98 assists across three clubs. Acosta is also one of only six players in MLS history to record three or more seasons with at least 10 goals and 10 assists.

3rd Degree’s Take

It was pretty clear from early in the season that the Lucho Acosta buy wasn’t working out under Coach Eric Quill, something we dubbed “The Acosta Problem” on our podcast. As time went on, it seemed pretty clear from the outside that Acosta didn’t want to be in Dallas.

Things came to a head with Acosta’s benching and loss of Captaincy against LAFC (according to our sources, for frequently being late). Then, after breaking a team rule (reported by us on the podcast), Acosta (and Pedrinho) were sent home from the California road trip.

The next performance, where Acosta came off the bench, probably sealed his time in Dallas as his display ruined the team’s offense in that game.

At that stage, it was time to salvage the situation and move the player. We suggested using the remaining 2025 buyout if necessary. So credit to the front office for recognizing the failure and getting a reported $3-$4 mil plus incentives for Acosta.

The club now has an open DP spot and a large chunk of salary to play with. Acosta had a green card, so no international spot was opened with the move.

