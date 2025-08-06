Sam Sarver Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month for July

North Texas SC forward and captain Sam Sarver capped his amazing current run by being named the MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month for July.

This is the first time a North Texas SC player has earned Player of the Month honors.

Sarver netted five of the seven goals scored by North Texas SC in July. Four goals were scored against Sporting KC II on July 18, making it the first four-goal game scored in club history.

“I’m grateful to be named MLS NEXT Pro player of the month. I want to thank the coaching staff, and my teammates as well,” Sam Sarver said. “I want to keep pushing for more and help the team win trophies come the end of the season.”

Sarver leads the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot race with 15 goals and is one goal away from tying the club’s single-season scoring record of 16 shared by Bernard Kamungo and Ronaldo Damus. Sarver signed a first-team contract with Dallas on July 24.