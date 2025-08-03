FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – July 2025

What a volatile month in FC Dallas-land with some off-field actions leading to big rumbles, tactical changes, and maybe even some roster moves as a consequence. Leading to this perhaps being one of the most volatile months in Roster Rank history.

Two more players have departed the club – Victor Darub and Leo Chu – with three players arriving – Christian Cappis, Louicius Deedson, and (surprise!) Jacob Jackson.

We’re expecting the official announcement of Marco Farfan‘s sale to Tigres any day, but it has not happened as of today, so he stays on the ranking.

As always, these rankings are about chatter, fans, media, the eye test, hype, and on-field play.

Starting XI

Rank Player High Low +/- Notes 1 Musa, Petar High: 1 Low: 5 ▲ 1 Playing some elite soccer right now. It has to be concerning for the club that he’s better without Acosta. – Dan 2 Urhoghide, Osaze High: 1 Low: 19 ▲ 2 One start and 2 subs since return from injury, and immediately showed how vital he is.- Buzz 3 Julio, Anderson High: 1 Low: 5 ▼ 2 Finally off the injured list. His presence this high on the ranking says a lot about this team. – Dan 4 Paes, Maarten High: 3 Low: 5 ▲ 1 He’s the guy, but he’s making some mistakes. Is he too comfortable? – Buzz 5 Farrington, Logan High: 5 Low: 9 ▲ 4 Starting and contributing, will he keep his spot with Julio healthy? – Dan 6 Lletget, Sebastian High: 4 Low: 12 — Still a very good player, but he’s getting older and looking slower. Recovery takes longer. – Buzz 7 Delgado, Patrickson High: 7 Low: 21 ▲ 9 The new 1st choice 10 with Acosta and Pedrinho in trouble? – Dan 8 Moore, Shaq High: 6 Low: 14 — FCD finally got him a game off, and wingback probably suits him better. – Buzz 9 Kaick High: 9 Low: 29 ▲ 2 He can cover so much ground, but the decisions can be off, and the reads a bit slow. – Dan 10 Ramiro High: 7 Low: 12 ▲ 2 He’s a lock starter, which is a shame, as he’s so immobile. The soccer smarts are there. – Buzz 11 Farfan, Marco High: 9 Low: 18 ▲ 2 Looks like the Tigres sale is happening. Was he dropped to protect the move? – Dan

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas striker Petar Musa (#) celebrates during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

In the Mix

Rank Player High Low +/- Notes 12 Ibeagha, Sebastien High: 7 Low: 12 ▼ 2 Mostly ok. Seems the age is starting to show a little in the athleticism and pace. – Buzz 13 Abubakar, Lalas High: 13 Low: 17 ▲ 2 He sometimes looks better than Ibeagha, sometimes not. – Dan 14 Acosta, Luciano High: 1 Low: 14 ▼ 11 Off-field issues got him dropped, and he lost the captaincy. Got back into a game, and the team immediately regressed. Would we see him at all if not for his salary? – Buzz 15 Torquato, Josh High: 15 Low: 32 ▲ 10 A starter already? He just turned 18 a week ago. – Dan 16 Alvaro High: 16 Low: 32 ▲ 1 The young Brazilian has looked good in forced action, might as well start him in the final 10 games. – Buzz 17 Sarver, Samuel High: 17 Low: 31 ▲ 1 Leading Next Pro in scoring, getting PT at FCD. Has he passed Kamungo? – Dan 18 Kamungo, Bernard High: 11 Low: 20 ▲ 1 In and out of the XI. He just can’t find his game. Starting to worry about his future. – Buzz 19 Norris, Nolan High: 11 Low: 21 ▼ 5 Just back from injury, is he the left center back in the new 3 CB system? Wingback? Holding mid? – Dan 20 Collodi, Michael High: 14 Low: 22 ▲ 1 Firmly #2, so much he made Carrera expendable. Can he challenge Paes? – Buzz 21 Sainte, Carl High: 21 Low: 25 ▲ 2 In July, started both league games, on the bench for Cup. – Dan 22 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki High: 13 Low: 22 ▼ 2 Not in Quill’s rotation. Sending him to play at NTSC is almost a slap in the face. – Buzz 23 Cappis, Christian — — NA Show’s replacement? Played half a game. Quill is clearly happy he’s hear. – Dan 24 Pedrinho High: 7 Low: 24 ▼ 17 Benched for off-field stuff with Acosta. Off the game roster. Doesn’t seem interested in winning back his place. – Buzz 25 Deedson, Louicius — — NA Got signed, got the worrisome visa. His first session in front of fans was poor. – Dan 26 Scott, Tarik High: 23 Low: 29 ▲ 3 Three MLS appearances in July, four NTSC games (3 goals). But clearly passed up by Sarver. – Buzz

Lucho Acosta gets tackled during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

27 Essel, Aaron High: 27 Low: 41 ▲ 1 Seems a lock starter for Gall. Observers seem to like him better at CB than mid. – Dan 28 Garcia, Diego High: 22 Low: 28 ▼ 4 Hasn’t played since July 13 for either team. Is he hurt? FCD can get around him not being on the injury reports but assigning him to NTSC. – Buzz 29 Jackson, Jacob — — NA The new #3 keeper. Traded from San Diego in the final days of July. – Dan 30 Ramirez, Anthony High: 27 Low: 30 ▼ 3 He hasn’t played since July 18 for either team. See Garcia, Diego. – Buzz 31 Pomykal, Paxton High: 16 Low: 47 ▼ 9 Out for almost 2 months after 55 minutes in the Cup. Buzz says it’s buyout time. – Dan 32 Swann, Caleb High: 31 Low: 37 ▲ 1 In and out of the XI, Gall doesn’t seem to trust him despite Swann playing the 6th most minutes at NTSC. – Buzz 33 Urzua, Alejandro High: 33 Low: 46 ▲ 2 Getting some starts, playing the best soccer of his time at NTSC. – Dan 34 Cisset, Momo High: 32 Low: 49 ▼ 2 He’s a lock starter, but makes mental mistakes. Not seeing as much progression as we’d like. – Buzz 35 Sali, Enes High: 26 Low: 37 ▼ 5 Loan ending, league off since May. Now he says he’s coming back to the USA. – Dan 36 Molina, Malachi High: 33 Low: 44 ▲ 8 Mal has started 5 straight since return from injury, needs lots of PT, and to stay healthy. – Buzz 37 Pondeca, Tomas High: 33 Low: 39 — Seems to be a common sub, entering July’s league and Cup games. – Dan

North Texas SC winger Enes Sali (99) celebrates his game tying goal in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

In Reserve

38 Montoya, Nico High: 34 Low: 44 ▼ 4 Sort of #1. Is he splitting time with Harms, or does it just seem that way? – Buzz 39 Bulkeley, James High: 36 Low: 46 ▼ 3 Got 2 starts in July, was just average. – Dan 40 Pepi, Diego High: 40 Low: 55 ▲ 2 Since his return from injury, with Texoma: 5 games, 2 starts. 0 goals. – Buzz 41 Contreras, Jaidyn High: 31 Low: 42 ▼ 10 Made one July start. Can’t hold a spot in the lineup. Lots of sub runouts. – Dan 42 Gall, Gavin High: 35 Low: 43 ▲ 1 Nothing anyone can say to me will convince me he should be playing over Torquato or Molomo. Yet he does. – Buzz 43 Kaakoush, Isaiah High: 34 Low: 44 ▼ 2 Captain MLS Next All-Star side gets him a bump, but not playing for NTSC. – Dan 44 Aroyameh, Favour High: 44 Low: 52 ▲ 2 Played a bit since arriving. Looks interesting at times, makes some mistakes. – Buzz 45 Baran, Daniel High: 29 Low: 45 ▼ 5 Two starts in early July, two sub appearances since. Want to see him playing. – Dan 46 Harms, JT High: 39 Low: 49 ▼ 7 Made two starts in early July. Rotation or drop? – Buzz 47 Sangare, Faisu High: 36 Low: 49 ▼ 9 Subbed out at halftime against Austin in June. Hasn’t been seen since. Injured? – Dan 48 Molomo, Zach High: 36 Low: 48 ▼ 1 Finally! NP debut in July, 8 minutes played. Now making the benches. – Buzz 49 Luccin, Marlon High: 41 Low: 51 — Made his North Texas debut on July 13th, playing 12 minutes. – Dan 50 Orejarena, Leonardo High: 37 Low: 50 ▼ 5 We weren’t expecting 1 start and 86 total minutes this year for a guy who is a US U17 staple. 0 minutes in July. – Buzz 51 Sedeh, Sam High: 48 Low: 51 ▼ 3 0 minutes. The hope is, we see him sometime this season. – Dan 52 Jesus, Geovane High: 48 Low: 53 ▼ 1 On track for a 2026 return, can he still play at a high level? – Buzz 53 Newman, Enzo High: 15 Low: 56 — No change. See you next year. – Dan 54 Scabin, Kaka High: 44 Low: 54 ▼ 2 The Instagram vacation photo game is strong. – Buzz 55 Endeley, Herbert High: 24 Low: 55 ▼ 1 Out for the season. – Dan 56 Cangiano, Gianluca High: 37 Low: 57 ▼ 1 His 105-minute game back in March, out for the year. – Buzz

Zach Molomo signs with North Texas SC, January 2025. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Notes and Comments

Petar Musa reclaims the top spot with 5 goals in the last 3 games.

Josh Torquato is the big winner, moving up 10 spots as he went from North Texas SC player, to emergency signing, to homegrown contract, to possible starter after the Farfan sale. One of the most meteoric rises we’ve seen in club (and ranking) history.

Honorable mention to Malachi Molina, who climbs 8 spots after getting 5 straight starts at NTSC since his return from injury.

Having buried the headline… The big fallers, and this will come as no surprise, are two guys getting in trouble out in California, Lucho Acosta (11 spots) and Pedrinho (19 spots). Little Pedro, lacking Acosta’s juice (salary protection) is worse off and hasn’t seen the bench, unlike Acosta, who got back in… but stank.

Another player taking a big hit and falling 10 spots is Jaidyn Contreras, who seemed on the verge of making his breakthrough, only to fall hard in PT.

Thanks to Dan Crooke for the help on this piece, as usual. We’ll be back near the end of August with the next ranking.