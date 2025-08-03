FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – July 2025

What a volatile month in FC Dallas-land with some off-field actions leading to big rumbles, tactical changes, and maybe even some roster moves as a consequence. Leading to this perhaps being one of the most volatile months in Roster Rank history.
Two more players have departed the club – Victor Darub and Leo Chu – with three players arriving – Christian Cappis, Louicius Deedson, and (surprise!) Jacob Jackson.
We’re expecting the official announcement of Marco Farfan‘s sale to Tigres any day, but it has not happened as of today, so he stays on the ranking.
As always, these rankings are about chatter, fans, media, the eye test, hype, and on-field play.
No wagering, please.
Starting XI
|Rank
|Player
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Notes
|1
|Musa, Petar
|High: 1
|Low: 5
|▲ 1
|Playing some elite soccer right now. It has to be concerning for the club that he’s better without Acosta. – Dan
|2
|Urhoghide, Osaze
|High: 1
|Low: 19
|▲ 2
|One start and 2 subs since return from injury, and immediately showed how vital he is.- Buzz
|3
|Julio, Anderson
|High: 1
|Low: 5
|▼ 2
|Finally off the injured list. His presence this high on the ranking says a lot about this team. – Dan
|4
|Paes, Maarten
|High: 3
|Low: 5
|▲ 1
|He’s the guy, but he’s making some mistakes. Is he too comfortable? – Buzz
|5
|Farrington, Logan
|High: 5
|Low: 9
|▲ 4
|Starting and contributing, will he keep his spot with Julio healthy? – Dan
|6
|Lletget, Sebastian
|High: 4
|Low: 12
|—
|Still a very good player, but he’s getting older and looking slower. Recovery takes longer. – Buzz
|7
|Delgado, Patrickson
|High: 7
|Low: 21
|▲ 9
|The new 1st choice 10 with Acosta and Pedrinho in trouble? – Dan
|8
|Moore, Shaq
|High: 6
|Low: 14
|—
|FCD finally got him a game off, and wingback probably suits him better. – Buzz
|9
|Kaick
|High: 9
|Low: 29
|▲ 2
|He can cover so much ground, but the decisions can be off, and the reads a bit slow. – Dan
|10
|Ramiro
|High: 7
|Low: 12
|▲ 2
|He’s a lock starter, which is a shame, as he’s so immobile. The soccer smarts are there. – Buzz
|11
|Farfan, Marco
|High: 9
|Low: 18
|▲ 2
|Looks like the Tigres sale is happening. Was he dropped to protect the move? – Dan
In the Mix
|Rank
|Player
|High
|Low
|+/-
|Notes
|12
|Ibeagha, Sebastien
|High: 7
|Low: 12
|▼ 2
|Mostly ok. Seems the age is starting to show a little in the athleticism and pace. – Buzz
|13
|Abubakar, Lalas
|High: 13
|Low: 17
|▲ 2
|He sometimes looks better than Ibeagha, sometimes not. – Dan
|14
|Acosta, Luciano
|High: 1
|Low: 14
|▼ 11
|Off-field issues got him dropped, and he lost the captaincy. Got back into a game, and the team immediately regressed. Would we see him at all if not for his salary? – Buzz
|15
|Torquato, Josh
|High: 15
|Low: 32
|▲ 10
|A starter already? He just turned 18 a week ago. – Dan
|16
|Alvaro
|High: 16
|Low: 32
|▲ 1
|The young Brazilian has looked good in forced action, might as well start him in the final 10 games. – Buzz
|17
|Sarver, Samuel
|High: 17
|Low: 31
|▲ 1
|Leading Next Pro in scoring, getting PT at FCD. Has he passed Kamungo? – Dan
|18
|Kamungo, Bernard
|High: 11
|Low: 20
|▲ 1
|In and out of the XI. He just can’t find his game. Starting to worry about his future. – Buzz
|19
|Norris, Nolan
|High: 11
|Low: 21
|▼ 5
|Just back from injury, is he the left center back in the new 3 CB system? Wingback? Holding mid? – Dan
|20
|Collodi, Michael
|High: 14
|Low: 22
|▲ 1
|Firmly #2, so much he made Carrera expendable. Can he challenge Paes? – Buzz
|21
|Sainte, Carl
|High: 21
|Low: 25
|▲ 2
|In July, started both league games, on the bench for Cup. – Dan
|22
|Ntsabeleng, Tsiki
|High: 13
|Low: 22
|▼ 2
|Not in Quill’s rotation. Sending him to play at NTSC is almost a slap in the face. – Buzz
|23
|Cappis, Christian
|—
|—
|NA
|Show’s replacement? Played half a game. Quill is clearly happy he’s hear. – Dan
|24
|Pedrinho
|High: 7
|Low: 24
|▼ 17
|Benched for off-field stuff with Acosta. Off the game roster. Doesn’t seem interested in winning back his place. – Buzz
|25
|Deedson, Louicius
|—
|—
|NA
|Got signed, got the worrisome visa. His first session in front of fans was poor. – Dan
|26
|Scott, Tarik
|High: 23
|Low: 29
|▲ 3
|Three MLS appearances in July, four NTSC games (3 goals). But clearly passed up by Sarver. – Buzz
Second Team
|27
|Essel, Aaron
|High: 27
|Low: 41
|▲ 1
|Seems a lock starter for Gall. Observers seem to like him better at CB than mid. – Dan
|28
|Garcia, Diego
|High: 22
|Low: 28
|▼ 4
|Hasn’t played since July 13 for either team. Is he hurt? FCD can get around him not being on the injury reports but assigning him to NTSC. – Buzz
|29
|Jackson, Jacob
|—
|—
|NA
|The new #3 keeper. Traded from San Diego in the final days of July. – Dan
|30
|Ramirez, Anthony
|High: 27
|Low: 30
|▼ 3
|He hasn’t played since July 18 for either team. See Garcia, Diego. – Buzz
|31
|Pomykal, Paxton
|High: 16
|Low: 47
|▼ 9
|Out for almost 2 months after 55 minutes in the Cup. Buzz says it’s buyout time. – Dan
|32
|Swann, Caleb
|High: 31
|Low: 37
|▲ 1
|In and out of the XI, Gall doesn’t seem to trust him despite Swann playing the 6th most minutes at NTSC. – Buzz
|33
|Urzua, Alejandro
|High: 33
|Low: 46
|▲ 2
|Getting some starts, playing the best soccer of his time at NTSC. – Dan
|34
|Cisset, Momo
|High: 32
|Low: 49
|▼ 2
|He’s a lock starter, but makes mental mistakes. Not seeing as much progression as we’d like. – Buzz
|35
|Sali, Enes
|High: 26
|Low: 37
|▼ 5
|Loan ending, league off since May. Now he says he’s coming back to the USA. – Dan
|36
|Molina, Malachi
|High: 33
|Low: 44
|▲ 8
|Mal has started 5 straight since return from injury, needs lots of PT, and to stay healthy. – Buzz
|37
|Pondeca, Tomas
|High: 33
|Low: 39
|—
|Seems to be a common sub, entering July’s league and Cup games. – Dan
In Reserve
|38
|Montoya, Nico
|High: 34
|Low: 44
|▼ 4
|Sort of #1. Is he splitting time with Harms, or does it just seem that way? – Buzz
|39
|Bulkeley, James
|High: 36
|Low: 46
|▼ 3
|Got 2 starts in July, was just average. – Dan
|40
|Pepi, Diego
|High: 40
|Low: 55
|▲ 2
|Since his return from injury, with Texoma: 5 games, 2 starts. 0 goals. – Buzz
|41
|Contreras, Jaidyn
|High: 31
|Low: 42
|▼ 10
|Made one July start. Can’t hold a spot in the lineup. Lots of sub runouts. – Dan
|42
|Gall, Gavin
|High: 35
|Low: 43
|▲ 1
|Nothing anyone can say to me will convince me he should be playing over Torquato or Molomo. Yet he does. – Buzz
|43
|Kaakoush, Isaiah
|High: 34
|Low: 44
|▼ 2
|Captain MLS Next All-Star side gets him a bump, but not playing for NTSC. – Dan
|44
|Aroyameh, Favour
|High: 44
|Low: 52
|▲ 2
|Played a bit since arriving. Looks interesting at times, makes some mistakes. – Buzz
|45
|Baran, Daniel
|High: 29
|Low: 45
|▼ 5
|Two starts in early July, two sub appearances since. Want to see him playing. – Dan
|46
|Harms, JT
|High: 39
|Low: 49
|▼ 7
|Made two starts in early July. Rotation or drop? – Buzz
|47
|Sangare, Faisu
|High: 36
|Low: 49
|▼ 9
|Subbed out at halftime against Austin in June. Hasn’t been seen since. Injured? – Dan
|48
|Molomo, Zach
|High: 36
|Low: 48
|▼ 1
|Finally! NP debut in July, 8 minutes played. Now making the benches. – Buzz
|49
|Luccin, Marlon
|High: 41
|Low: 51
|—
|Made his North Texas debut on July 13th, playing 12 minutes. – Dan
|50
|Orejarena, Leonardo
|High: 37
|Low: 50
|▼ 5
|We weren’t expecting 1 start and 86 total minutes this year for a guy who is a US U17 staple. 0 minutes in July. – Buzz
|51
|Sedeh, Sam
|High: 48
|Low: 51
|▼ 3
|0 minutes. The hope is, we see him sometime this season. – Dan
|52
|Jesus, Geovane
|High: 48
|Low: 53
|▼ 1
|On track for a 2026 return, can he still play at a high level? – Buzz
|53
|Newman, Enzo
|High: 15
|Low: 56
|—
|No change. See you next year. – Dan
|54
|Scabin, Kaka
|High: 44
|Low: 54
|▼ 2
|The Instagram vacation photo game is strong. – Buzz
|55
|Endeley, Herbert
|High: 24
|Low: 55
|▼ 1
|Out for the season. – Dan
|56
|Cangiano, Gianluca
|High: 37
|Low: 57
|▼ 1
|His 105-minute game back in March, out for the year. – Buzz
Notes and Comments
Petar Musa reclaims the top spot with 5 goals in the last 3 games.
Josh Torquato is the big winner, moving up 10 spots as he went from North Texas SC player, to emergency signing, to homegrown contract, to possible starter after the Farfan sale. One of the most meteoric rises we’ve seen in club (and ranking) history.
Honorable mention to Malachi Molina, who climbs 8 spots after getting 5 straight starts at NTSC since his return from injury.
Having buried the headline… The big fallers, and this will come as no surprise, are two guys getting in trouble out in California, Lucho Acosta (11 spots) and Pedrinho (19 spots). Little Pedro, lacking Acosta’s juice (salary protection) is worse off and hasn’t seen the bench, unlike Acosta, who got back in… but stank.
Another player taking a big hit and falling 10 spots is Jaidyn Contreras, who seemed on the verge of making his breakthrough, only to fall hard in PT.
Thanks to Dan Crooke for the help on this piece, as usual. We’ll be back near the end of August with the next ranking.