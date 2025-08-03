Categories FC Dallas, North Texas SC, Roster Rankings

FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – July 2025

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – July 2025

What a volatile month in FC Dallas-land with some off-field actions leading to big rumbles, tactical changes, and maybe even some roster moves as a consequence. Leading to this perhaps being one of the most volatile months in Roster Rank history.

Two more players have departed the club – Victor Darub and Leo Chu – with three players arriving – Christian Cappis, Louicius Deedson, and (surprise!) Jacob Jackson.

We’re expecting the official announcement of Marco Farfan‘s sale to Tigres any day, but it has not happened as of today, so he stays on the ranking.

As always, these rankings are about chatter, fans, media, the eye test, hype, and on-field play.

No wagering, please.

Starting XI

RankPlayerHighLow+/-Notes
1Musa, PetarHigh: 1Low: 5▲ 1Playing some elite soccer right now. It has to be concerning for the club that he’s better without Acosta. – Dan
2Urhoghide, OsazeHigh: 1Low: 19▲ 2One start and 2 subs since return from injury, and immediately showed how vital he is.- Buzz
3Julio, AndersonHigh: 1Low: 5▼ 2Finally off the injured list. His presence this high on the ranking says a lot about this team. – Dan
4Paes, MaartenHigh: 3Low: 5▲ 1He’s the guy, but he’s making some mistakes. Is he too comfortable? – Buzz
5Farrington, LoganHigh: 5Low: 9▲ 4Starting and contributing, will he keep his spot with Julio healthy? – Dan
6Lletget, SebastianHigh: 4Low: 12Still a very good player, but he’s getting older and looking slower. Recovery takes longer. – Buzz
7Delgado, PatricksonHigh: 7Low: 21▲ 9The new 1st choice 10 with Acosta and Pedrinho in trouble? – Dan
8Moore, ShaqHigh: 6Low: 14FCD finally got him a game off, and wingback probably suits him better. – Buzz
9KaickHigh: 9Low: 29▲ 2He can cover so much ground, but the decisions can be off, and the reads a bit slow. – Dan
10RamiroHigh: 7Low: 12▲ 2He’s a lock starter, which is a shame, as he’s so immobile. The soccer smarts are there. – Buzz
11Farfan, MarcoHigh: 9Low: 18▲ 2Looks like the Tigres sale is happening. Was he dropped to protect the move? – Dan
FRISCO, TX - JULY 19: FC Dallas striker Petar Musa (#) celebrates during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)
FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas striker Petar Musa (#) celebrates during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

In the Mix

RankPlayerHighLow+/-Notes
12Ibeagha, SebastienHigh: 7Low: 12▼ 2Mostly ok. Seems the age is starting to show a little in the athleticism and pace. – Buzz
13Abubakar, LalasHigh: 13Low: 17▲ 2He sometimes looks better than Ibeagha, sometimes not. – Dan
14Acosta, LucianoHigh: 1Low: 14▼ 11Off-field issues got him dropped, and he lost the captaincy. Got back into a game, and the team immediately regressed. Would we see him at all if not for his salary? – Buzz
15Torquato, JoshHigh: 15Low: 32▲ 10A starter already? He just turned 18 a week ago. – Dan
16AlvaroHigh: 16Low: 32▲ 1The young Brazilian has looked good in forced action, might as well start him in the final 10 games. – Buzz
17Sarver, SamuelHigh: 17Low: 31▲ 1Leading Next Pro in scoring, getting PT at FCD. Has he passed Kamungo? – Dan
18Kamungo, BernardHigh: 11Low: 20▲ 1In and out of the XI. He just can’t find his game. Starting to worry about his future. – Buzz
19Norris, NolanHigh: 11Low: 21▼ 5Just back from injury, is he the left center back in the new 3 CB system? Wingback? Holding mid? – Dan
20Collodi, MichaelHigh: 14Low: 22▲ 1Firmly #2, so much he made Carrera expendable. Can he challenge Paes? – Buzz
21Sainte, CarlHigh: 21Low: 25▲ 2In July, started both league games, on the bench for Cup. – Dan
22Ntsabeleng, TsikiHigh: 13Low: 22▼ 2Not in Quill’s rotation. Sending him to play at NTSC is almost a slap in the face. – Buzz
23Cappis, ChristianNAShow’s replacement? Played half a game. Quill is clearly happy he’s hear. – Dan
24PedrinhoHigh: 7Low: 24▼ 17Benched for off-field stuff with Acosta. Off the game roster. Doesn’t seem interested in winning back his place. – Buzz
25Deedson, LouiciusNAGot signed, got the worrisome visa. His first session in front of fans was poor. – Dan
26Scott, TarikHigh: 23Low: 29▲ 3Three MLS appearances in July, four NTSC games (3 goals). But clearly passed up by Sarver. – Buzz
Lucho Acosta gets tackled during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Lucho Acosta gets tackled during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

27Essel, AaronHigh: 27Low: 41▲ 1Seems a lock starter for Gall. Observers seem to like him better at CB than mid. – Dan
28Garcia, DiegoHigh: 22Low: 28▼ 4Hasn’t played since July 13 for either team. Is he hurt? FCD can get around him not being on the injury reports but assigning him to NTSC. – Buzz
29Jackson, JacobNAThe new #3 keeper. Traded from San Diego in the final days of July. – Dan
30Ramirez, AnthonyHigh: 27Low: 30▼ 3He hasn’t played since July 18 for either team. See Garcia, Diego. – Buzz
31Pomykal, PaxtonHigh: 16Low: 47▼ 9Out for almost 2 months after 55 minutes in the Cup. Buzz says it’s buyout time. – Dan
32Swann, CalebHigh: 31Low: 37▲ 1In and out of the XI, Gall doesn’t seem to trust him despite Swann playing the 6th most minutes at NTSC. – Buzz
33Urzua, AlejandroHigh: 33Low: 46▲ 2Getting some starts, playing the best soccer of his time at NTSC. – Dan
34Cisset, MomoHigh: 32Low: 49▼ 2He’s a lock starter, but makes mental mistakes. Not seeing as much progression as we’d like. – Buzz
35Sali, EnesHigh: 26Low: 37▼ 5Loan ending, league off since May. Now he says he’s coming back to the USA. – Dan
36Molina, MalachiHigh: 33Low: 44▲ 8Mal has started 5 straight since return from injury, needs lots of PT, and to stay healthy. – Buzz
37Pondeca, TomasHigh: 33Low: 39Seems to be a common sub, entering July’s league and Cup games. – Dan
North Texas SC winger Enes Sali (99) celebrates his game tying goal in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
North Texas SC winger Enes Sali (99) celebrates his game tying goal in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

In Reserve

38Montoya, NicoHigh: 34Low: 44▼ 4Sort of #1. Is he splitting time with Harms, or does it just seem that way? – Buzz
39Bulkeley, JamesHigh: 36Low: 46▼ 3Got 2 starts in July, was just average. – Dan
40Pepi, DiegoHigh: 40Low: 55▲ 2Since his return from injury, with Texoma: 5 games, 2 starts. 0 goals. – Buzz
41Contreras, JaidynHigh: 31Low: 42▼ 10Made one July start. Can’t hold a spot in the lineup. Lots of sub runouts. – Dan
42Gall, GavinHigh: 35Low: 43▲ 1Nothing anyone can say to me will convince me he should be playing over Torquato or Molomo. Yet he does. – Buzz
43Kaakoush, IsaiahHigh: 34Low: 44▼ 2Captain MLS Next All-Star side gets him a bump, but not playing for NTSC. – Dan
44Aroyameh, FavourHigh: 44Low: 52▲ 2Played a bit since arriving. Looks interesting at times, makes some mistakes. – Buzz
45Baran, DanielHigh: 29Low: 45▼ 5Two starts in early July, two sub appearances since. Want to see him playing. – Dan
46Harms, JTHigh: 39Low: 49▼ 7Made two starts in early July. Rotation or drop? – Buzz
47Sangare, FaisuHigh: 36Low: 49▼ 9Subbed out at halftime against Austin in June. Hasn’t been seen since. Injured? – Dan
48Molomo, ZachHigh: 36Low: 48▼ 1Finally! NP debut in July, 8 minutes played. Now making the benches. – Buzz
49Luccin, MarlonHigh: 41Low: 51Made his North Texas debut on July 13th, playing 12 minutes. – Dan
50Orejarena, LeonardoHigh: 37Low: 50▼ 5We weren’t expecting 1 start and 86 total minutes this year for a guy who is a US U17 staple. 0 minutes in July. – Buzz
51Sedeh, SamHigh: 48Low: 51▼ 30 minutes. The hope is, we see him sometime this season. – Dan
52Jesus, GeovaneHigh: 48Low: 53▼ 1On track for a 2026 return, can he still play at a high level? – Buzz
53Newman, EnzoHigh: 15Low: 56No change. See you next year. – Dan
54Scabin, KakaHigh: 44Low: 54▼ 2The Instagram vacation photo game is strong. – Buzz
55Endeley, HerbertHigh: 24Low: 55▼ 1Out for the season. – Dan
56Cangiano, GianlucaHigh: 37Low: 57▼ 1His 105-minute game back in March, out for the year. – Buzz
Zach Molomo signs with North Texas SC, January 2025. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
Zach Molomo signs with North Texas SC, January 2025. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Notes and Comments

Petar Musa reclaims the top spot with 5 goals in the last 3 games.

Josh Torquato is the big winner, moving up 10 spots as he went from North Texas SC player, to emergency signing, to homegrown contract, to possible starter after the Farfan sale. One of the most meteoric rises we’ve seen in club (and ranking) history.

Honorable mention to Malachi Molina, who climbs 8 spots after getting 5 straight starts at NTSC since his return from injury.

Having buried the headline… The big fallers, and this will come as no surprise, are two guys getting in trouble out in California, Lucho Acosta (11 spots) and Pedrinho (19 spots). Little Pedro, lacking Acosta’s juice (salary protection) is worse off and hasn’t seen the bench, unlike Acosta, who got back in… but stank.

Another player taking a big hit and falling 10 spots is Jaidyn Contreras, who seemed on the verge of making his breakthrough, only to fall hard in PT.

Thanks to Dan Crooke for the help on this piece, as usual. We’ll be back near the end of August with the next ranking.

