Categories FCD Youth, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

Eight FC Dallas players in October US ID Camp for 2010s

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Eight FC Dallas players in October US ID Camp for 2010s

The next round of US ID camps is upon us with a game taking place in Frisco on October 16th. I posted the roster for the 2011s earlier this week and now comes the 2010s.

These camps are scouting/feeder camps for the US Youth National Team program. They usually funnel to a camp with regional-type teams and then the U15 national team.

These players are U15s in the Academy system.

October Frisco ID Camp Roster for 2010s Roster

PlayerClubPos.Notes
Axel AlvaradoDallas Texans SC
Jacob ArbeitmanOklahoma Energy FC
Patrick ArneFC DallasCB
Johnny BenavidezSolar SC
Sam BukauskasSolar SC
Zamith CerdaDKSC
Ty CowanOklahoma Energy FC
Neo CurrieDallas Texans SC
Luke GleichBVB International
Xavier GomezFC DallasFMultiple Mexico YNT callups.
Santiago GonzalezDallas HornetsMFormer FCD, Solar, DKSC
Christian GuillenFC DallasCB
Abraham GutierrezOklahoma Energy FC
Justus JonesFC DallasLBRecent US U15 Callup.
Koehn LeeTulsa SC
Larkin Ma HainSolar SC
Braylon MossDallas Texans SC
Joao NunesSolar SC
Anthony OrozcoDKSC
Dariel Orta  FC DallasCMPrevious Mexico U15 Callup.
Sagan PandeyDallas Texans SC
Raphael ReaqinsSolar SC
Eduardo SalasFC DallasGK“Tito”
Aiden SalinasDallas Hornets
Anthony SanchezDallas Texans SC 
Cash SaviorBVB International
Ethan SeversonSolar SC
Wallace SmithFC DallasLB
Alex SoriaFC DallasCM
Braylon WalkerDallas Texans SC
Sam YatesTulsa SC

Talent ID Center Manager: Arturo Alvarez
Talent ID Center Scouts: Rafar Brazo, Javier Cuellar, Jost Burciaga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *