Eight FC Dallas players in October US ID Camp for 2010s

The next round of US ID camps is upon us with a game taking place in Frisco on October 16th. I posted the roster for the 2011s earlier this week and now comes the 2010s.
These camps are scouting/feeder camps for the US Youth National Team program. They usually funnel to a camp with regional-type teams and then the U15 national team.
These players are U15s in the Academy system.
October Frisco ID Camp Roster for 2010s Roster
|Player
|Club
|Pos.
|Notes
|Axel Alvarado
|Dallas Texans SC
|Jacob Arbeitman
|Oklahoma Energy FC
|Patrick Arne
|FC Dallas
|CB
|Johnny Benavidez
|Solar SC
|Sam Bukauskas
|Solar SC
|Zamith Cerda
|DKSC
|Ty Cowan
|Oklahoma Energy FC
|Neo Currie
|Dallas Texans SC
|Luke Gleich
|BVB International
|Xavier Gomez
|FC Dallas
|F
|Multiple Mexico YNT callups.
|Santiago Gonzalez
|Dallas Hornets
|M
|Former FCD, Solar, DKSC
|Christian Guillen
|FC Dallas
|CB
|Abraham Gutierrez
|Oklahoma Energy FC
|Justus Jones
|FC Dallas
|LB
|Recent US U15 Callup.
|Koehn Lee
|Tulsa SC
|Larkin Ma Hain
|Solar SC
|Braylon Moss
|Dallas –Texans SC
|Joao Nunes
|Solar SC
|Anthony Orozco
|DKSC
|Dariel Orta
|FC Dallas
|CM
|Previous Mexico U15 Callup.
|Sagan Pandey
|Dallas Texans SC
|Raphael Reaqins
|Solar SC
|Eduardo Salas
|FC Dallas
|GK
|“Tito”
|Aiden Salinas
|Dallas Hornets
|Anthony Sanchez
|Dallas Texans SC
|Cash Savior
|BVB International
|Ethan Severson
|Solar SC
|Wallace Smith
|FC Dallas
|LB
|Alex Soria
|FC Dallas
|CM
|Braylon Walker
|Dallas Texans SC
|Sam Yates
|Tulsa SC
Talent ID Center Manager: Arturo Alvarez
Talent ID Center Scouts: Rafar Brazo, Javier Cuellar, Jost Burciaga