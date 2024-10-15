Eight FC Dallas players in October US ID Camp for 2010s

The next round of US ID camps is upon us with a game taking place in Frisco on October 16th. I posted the roster for the 2011s earlier this week and now comes the 2010s.

These camps are scouting/feeder camps for the US Youth National Team program. They usually funnel to a camp with regional-type teams and then the U15 national team.

These players are U15s in the Academy system.

October Frisco ID Camp Roster for 2010s Roster

Player Club Pos. Notes Axel Alvarado Dallas Texans SC Jacob Arbeitman Oklahoma Energy FC Patrick Arne FC Dallas CB Johnny Benavidez Solar SC Sam Bukauskas Solar SC Zamith Cerda DKSC Ty Cowan Oklahoma Energy FC Neo Currie Dallas Texans SC Luke Gleich BVB International Xavier Gomez FC Dallas F Multiple Mexico YNT callups. Santiago Gonzalez Dallas Hornets M Former FCD, Solar, DKSC Christian Guillen FC Dallas CB Abraham Gutierrez Oklahoma Energy FC Justus Jones FC Dallas LB Recent US U15 Callup. Koehn Lee Tulsa SC Larkin Ma Hain Solar SC Braylon Moss Dallas – Texans SC Joao Nunes Solar SC Anthony Orozco DKSC Dariel Orta FC Dallas CM Previous Mexico U15 Callup. Sagan Pandey Dallas Texans SC Raphael Reaqins Solar SC Eduardo Salas FC Dallas GK “Tito” Aiden Salinas Dallas Hornets Anthony Sanchez Dallas Texans SC Cash Savior BVB International Ethan Severson Solar SC Wallace Smith FC Dallas LB Alex Soria FC Dallas CM Braylon Walker Dallas Texans SC Sam Yates Tulsa SC

Talent ID Center Manager: Arturo Alvarez

Talent ID Center Scouts: Rafar Brazo, Javier Cuellar, Jost Burciaga