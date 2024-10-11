FCD Academy left back Justus Jones called into US U15 team

FC Dallas Academy left back Justus Jones has been called into the US U15 team for a camp from Oct. 13-19 in West Palm Beach, Florida by U15 MYNT head coach Tom Heinemann.

All 24 players called to Florida were a part of national identification camps in March and May as part of the Under-14 Talent ID program. Those camps featured 80 players, 20 from each of U.S. Soccer’s four scouting regions- East, Central, South, and West.

US U15 Roster for Florida Camp

GOALKEEPERS (3): Zach Crider (FC Cincinnati; Cincinnati, Ohio), Connor Dale (Inter Miami CF; West Palm Beach, Fla.), Jason Nemo (Chicago Fire FC; Evanston, Ill.)

DEFENDERS (8): Luca Antongirolami (Sporting Kansas City; Kansas City, Mo.), Slate Collins (LAFC; Beaumont, Calif.), Oluwaseyitan Fakiyesi (Atlanta United FC; Marietta, Ga.), Alexander Hernandez Bautista (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Orion Jolliff (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.), Justus Jones (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas), Owen Jorgensen (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Mo.), Chris Thompson (Philadelphia Union; Gloucester Township, N.J.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Finn Dean (Sporting Kansas City; Independence, Mo.), Samuel Diaz Gallego (Philadelphia Union; Richmond, Va.), Vicente Garcia (LA Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.), Christopher Morales (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Nathan Tchoumba (Colorado Rapids; Aurora, Colo.), Robert Turdean (Chicago Fire FC; Niles, Ill.), Niccolo Vafiades (New York City FC; Pelham, N.Y.)

FORWARDS (6): Chato Cerda (Chicago Fire FC; Milwaukee, Wisc.), Ikenna Chidebe (LA Galaxy; Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.), Jamil Danjaji (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Da’vian Kimbrough (Sacramento Republic FC; Woodland, Calif.), Nolan Nguyen (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.) Sebastiao Nzita (Houston Dynamo FC; Pearland, Texas)

Justus Jones. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

A new era begins! 🇺🇸



24 players have been called to kick off the new #U15MYNT cycle in South Florida from Oct. 13-19. — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) October 11, 2024